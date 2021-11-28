Farewell to Stephen Sondheim | The New Yorker

No artist since George Balanchine has dominated an art form as much as Sondheim did. Photograph by Hulton Archive / Corbis / Getty

Stephen Sondheim made his last public appearance at the premiere premiere of the cover of Company, his 1970 classic, last Monday night, November 15. Ninety-one, and a little slowed down but not visibly ill, Sondheim was greeted by the Broadway audience, as he took his seat, in the orchestra on the left, with an emotional intensity that was the tide in its ferocity. and its duration. The emotion was doubled, perhaps tripled, by the relief of Broadway coming back to life. It was, without exception, the most moving tribute I have ever experienced in the theater. Now that moment is sealed as history, as Sondheim would die less than two weeks later, on Friday the 26th, in his Connecticut home.

No artist since George Balanchine had so dominated an art form as Sondheim had. It was a truth he was sadly aware of, writing, in a song called, caustically, God, You still have to have something to believe in / Some things that you make your own / Emulate / Overestimate / You might as well be Stephen. A generation of musical theater artists have been defined by their relationship with him to an almost self-defeating point, pitting themselves against the Turtle Bay Druid in a way he didn’t really welcome but did. could not exactly prevent. Adam Guettel, the brilliant composer of The Light in the Piazza and, as the grandson of Richard Rodgerss, barely innocent of the dominant theatrical figures, remembers having Sondheim come to see a first performance of the show in 2007, and how all of the world had their eyes fixed on the back of Sondheims’ head, just to try to discern, by his movements, the oracular verdict. (It was, Guettel recalls, a happy, nimble neck, until a second act violation of the Fourth Wall offended Sondheim’s sense of decorum, and all hell broke loose around it. of the collar.)

Yet he was a late legend, hard won by a resilient Broadway commercial culture; unlike the Balanchines art form, Sondheims counted the box office and labeled successes and failures irrevocably. Sondheim was perhaps more aware of the commercial uncertainties of his own work than his followers either knew or wanted. (Once, in a conversation, he affirmed to me the truth that a musical destiny is determined by its first ten minutes, which sets the evening rules for the audience. Well, I asked impertinently, that How about the follies, the first ten minutes of which are gnarly? Yes, he retaliated, not quite in a good mood. And Follies never paid back a dime to any of his investors.)

The lineaments of Sondheim’s rise are part of musical theater legend: how he was rescued from a troubled childhood. County, Pennsylvania, who taught him the professional basics of building a musical theater and the human possibilities of a warmer heart. Relegated by his obvious dexterity to the rank of a simple lyricist, Sondheim had to fight to be taken seriously as a composer. It was a difficult climb, aided, as all are, by perseverance, and the occasional stubbornness of those who refuse to be nice to the detriment of their own talent.

When this writer first encountered Sondheim’s work outside of the inevitable collision with the lyrics of West Side Story, at which he usually winced (I feel pretty, witty, and brilliant, sung by a Puerto Rican teenager?) , it was in the London of 1977. Side by side review by Sondheim. Sondheim was a taste for worship, brought to the fore by English discernment against the American race for favor. Before Sweeney Todd or Into the Woods, Sondheim’s fame rested on the equivocal success of Company, the artistry shine of Follies, and the perfect romantic roundelay of A Little Night Music.

Yet the magazine was one of the great revelations of a lifetime and not just for the sophistication, the dazzling casual linguistic virtuosity, illustrated by disposable objects, like the Uptown Downtown Bridge, about a woman. divided between her two identities: she sits at the Ritz with her splits from Mumms / And begins to yearn for a tankard with her village friends, / But with a Schlitz in her mittens at the Fitzroys Bar, / She thinks of the Ritz, oh it’s so schizo. No, even this virtuosity couldn’t mask Sondheim’s most important side, the depth, wonder and empathy of his articulate passions. While he’s written a few mating calls of the kind that dominate pop songwriting, no songwriter, no Rodgers, no Schuberthas never written so many great songs of longing and longing, from Too Many Mornings, in Follies, the song of a man rediscovering a love lost for decades, to Loving You, from Passion, the anthem of a psychopathic stalker made humanly plausible. Sondheim has been accused by some critics of being just sour, and nothing dates as fast as bitterness if that was what Sondheim had counted on he would have gone down in history along with other cynics. Spirits who remain famous for their wit, from Oscar Wilde to Dorothy Parker, are rarely cynical; on the contrary, they come to us shining with faith and hope, but are too intelligent to claim that they have been rewarded. Sondheim, likewise, was never really sour. Instead, it was still bittersweet, like the best and darkest dark chocolate.

Sondheim could be fiercely intrusive with the performers, and God knows with the critics. He once wrote a memorable no-thank you note about a singer too unsubtle for his songs: she royally messes up the lyrics, she even sings the wrong tune … I call him lazy and selfish … I told you I would be blunt. In fact, I am nice. He noted in an email that another singer was so offbeat that to keep my cool in public I had to pretend I was in a peaceful blue lagoon in Fiji, the sun going down and squads. of flamingos flapping gracefully. . (John Mulaney captured this Sondeheimian face in a hilarious impersonation in a spoof of Documentary Now !.) In a world that had turned vanilla bland, there was something invigorating about his obnoxious character, and it was significantly varied. by care and attentionhundreds e-mails, countless notes, harsh, soft performers that he deemed worthy of his job, or just worthy of theirs. Towards the end of his life, in particular, he seemed to have conquered his demons, and his interactions with young performers and composers, or even, occasionally, with such horrid critics, were complimentary and funny, with a simple invigorating and savory flavor among the sweets.

His legacy is one that will be debated and debated as long as people care about musical theater. John Lahr, for years this magazine’s theater critic, was one of the few to propose a heresy about Sondheim Church: Sondheim spoke of the disenchantment of the time, he wrote, and his approach made him not so much a celebrity as a theology. This is possible to worship Sondheim just shy of idolatry and not to tip over. There is a half-silent school of thought that almost wishes Sondheim had been adopted by Larry Hart rather than Oscar Hammerstein. Songs like Children Will Listen and No One Is Alone, although moving when sung well, can be considered the Evry Mountain Climb and Youll Never Walk Alone of our time. (This is not praise.) The first act of Sunday in the Park with George, directed with James Lapine, is perhaps the best thing in American musical theater; the second act, despite relentless efforts, is almost irrecoverable. And, like Balanchine’s edicts of abstraction, the Sondheims No! Sno off rhymes, no songs for themselves, no simple lists, no Porter-Hart genre conscious mind were both stimulating and limiting. Empowering because they have given shape and seriousness to an art that is too often sponsored; limiting because they turned musical theater into a narrowly specific rule and were able to derive some of the joy and juice from doing so.