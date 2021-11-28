Black-owned new 360NFT tech entertainment platform launched with Willie Taylor as lead artist – The Southland Journal





Black-owned new 360NFT tech entertainment platform launched with Willie Taylor as lead artist (Silicon Beach, California) 360NFT, The First Black-Owned Music NFT Platform, Powered By Trapchain, Inc., collaborated with an indie and native Chicago music artist, Willie taylor, to release his first NFT for his musical project, “Write My Wrongs”. Taylor first gained notoriety as a contender for MTV’s “Making the Band 4”, where he was chosen by Sean Combs be a member and one of the main vocalists of Day26 on August 26 360NFT’s November 26 NFT’s launch and first release commemorates the group’s popularity and success. Directed by Chicago, Illinois natives, founder Casmir patterson, Chief Technology Officer, technology pioneer, Mark Bush co-founder and director of possibilities, and Lathan hodge, the COO, 360NFT’s uniquely designed and streamlined ecosystem allows users to easily thrive on the blockchain, without the need to code, navigate complicated technology, or manage delivery. 360NFT strives to help artists leverage their exposure while maximizing their economic potential with innovative cryptocurrency Technology platform that monetizes music content and assets.Built specifically for the music and entertainment industry, 360NFT enables artists, agents and labels to make their music content and assets available seamlessly by leveraging their technology to monetize collectible assets for a fee under the Ethereum network and SKALE. Creating a seamless customer experience is essential for 360NFT.io, as well as choosing the right partners like the SKALE network and Digiwaxx. By using SKALE, 360NFT is able to completely avoid the high gas costs for deploying smart contracts and striking NFTs. Additionally, customers can claim their NFTs without any gasoline charges, which can run into the hundreds of dollars during peak hours. Ultimately, for fans, it makes getting music into their hands quickly and easily, so they can enjoy the hottest tunes in seconds. Digiwaxx, a free online digital music pool for DJs for 20 years, is the leading digital music marketing and promotion platform for the music industry in the areas of hip hop, R&B, reggae and dancehall. “What sets 360NFT apart from other NFT experiences, such as platforms like UJO, is that most of the others have too large a network. advice ”, explains Casmir patterson, a certified Consensys developer and Binance member, who has been working in blockchain since 2011. “360NFT has streamlined and applied a particular structure to develop a strong community around our token curated playlist in the entertainment industry. We also offer a white label solution to help genres starting with trap music and hip hop, as well as Afro Beat, Latin, reggaeton and K-Pop ”, adds Mark Bush, whose company, SongPro, launched the first African-American-owned portable digital media device, made in history in the early 2000s. “360NFT has the hallmarks of creating a platform that has no limited metadata structures and offers a custom metadata field, as well as custom smart contract opportunities. “ “While there were other choices I could have made to give up my first NFT music, I thought it was important to show that the ability and talent of our culture goes beyond this. that people see on the creative side. We have the intellectual capital for technology to build, manufacture and deliver our creative assets on an ecosystem that we have created and developed, ”adds Willie taylor, who was also a cast member of the popular VH1 franchise, “Love & Hip Hop”. Black-owned new 360NFT tech entertainment platform launched with Willie Taylor as lead artist

