Samir Soni on his first marriage to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar: “We have only known each other for 3 months” | Bollywood

Samir Soni recently spoke about his first marriage to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The actor, who is now married to Neelam Kothari Soni, said he has learned some lessons from the relationship. One of them was to give the relationship time.

The Parichay star was married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar for six months. In a recent interview, the actor said that before getting married, the now ex-couple had only known each other for three months.

Speaking with Times Now on the lessons he learned from the relationship, Samir Soni said: Don’t jump into anything too early and don’t jump too early. Because you have to give him time and we didn’t. Once you fall in love you think everything should be perfect, but living together is difficult and you don’t know what things will be like. We had only really known each other for three months.

The actor also revealed that his divorce was finalized on the same evening as the premiere of his first film. Sadly, that same night, he learned that most of his portions shot for the film had not been held up.

It’s a night I will never be able to forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I failed because I didn’t want a divorce. I thought we could have given her more time because we had only been married for six months, so you interpret that as a failure on your part, he said.

Today, Samir and Neelam are parents of a girl named Ahana. Glimpses of the couple’s personal lives were seen in the Netflix original, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In addition to acting, Samir has now become an author, publishing his memoir My Experiences with Silence: The Diary of an Introvert. The book contains a few pages from his diary.