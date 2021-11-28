SHOCKING! Kareena Kapoor was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan was BAD – the latter washed her feet to convince her otherwise

We all see the world differently and with broad black and white lines when we are children. So why should today’s best Bollywood stars, who were also stars in the past, be any different? To this end, there was a time, a long time ago, in the early 1980s, when Kareena Kapoor was convinced that superstar Amitabh Bachchan was an evil man. Why? Well, because she had seen Amitabh Bachchan beat her father, Randhir Kapoor. Dazed? Relax, it was for an action streak in their 1983 hit film, Pukar. However, little Kareena couldn’t grasp the reality of the situation and could only see her from a child’s mind, until the Big B himself decided to wash her feet for the convince otherwise. Also Read – Bhediya, Cirkus, Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and 5 other great Bollywood movies highly anticipated new release dates see photos

Recounting the incident in her blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: I was telling her (Kareena) about one of those times we were filming for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on it, and how she had been confused when, during an action sequence, I punched her father. She, in her innocence, had run onto the outdoor set and clung to her father to protect him from this evil man who was beating him.

In tears and very worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She dirtied her pretty little feet in the sand and to calm her I asked for water and washed her little feet, to make her understand that this act was not for real but a staging. I think after washing the feet his opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn't that bad after all! She still remembers that moment, added the superstar.

Isn’t it a nice moment of return between Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor?

