Actress Swara Bhaskar agrees to adopt a child, says she is ready to wait 3 years

“I can’t wait to become an adoptive parent … I’m lucky that in India a single mother is allowed to adopt a child”

I’m lucky that in India a single mother is allowed to adopt a child in the United States, Bhasker says. The 33-year-old single actor has said his parents support his decision.

Actor Swara Bhasker says she knows the wait could be long but it will be worth it. She says she signed up to adopt a child, saying she always wanted a family and kids.

I have met many couples who have adopted children and have met children who have been adopted and are now adults, Bhasker said. Mid day.I know the waiting time is very long, almost three years. But I can’t wait to become an adoption parent, she says.

Bhasker follows in the footsteps of Sushmita Sen who adopted two daughters and was a single mother. She adopted the first, a little girl, in 2000, when she was only 24 years old. She adopted the second, also a girl, in 2010. A number of other actors, both single and married, have

also adopted children.

I have always wanted a family and children. I realized adoption was one way of embracing these things, she said.

Bhasker has starred in popular films such as Tanu marries Manu, Nil BatteySannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She just won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Soho London Independent Film Festival for a role in Pure Qorma.

Bhasker spent time in an orphanage in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with the children. I have always wanted a family and children. I realized adoption was one way of embracing these things, she said.

During the visit to the orphanage, she said in an article on Instigram that she was able to learn and understand the reality of the orphan crisis in India. Among the facts she shared most were over 29.6 million orphaned children in India, according to UNICEF. But of these children, only 500,000 are in orphanages across the country.

The orphan crisis is the least talked about crisis in India. As an association, we MUST do more, she said.

She also noted that according to government regulations, when orphans in government-run orphanages reach the age of 18, they must leave the orphanages. Where are these 18 year olds going? sheasked, and urged the Indians to open your hearts to the orphans of India.

The first hangar realizes the problem, Bhasker said.

Sens’s eldest daughter, Renee, recently said she was given the opportunity at 18 to find out the identity of her birth parents but declined the offer as she did not feel the need. “I saw love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and organic … There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I do not feel any difference, she told the entertainment site BollywoodBubble.