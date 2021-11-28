Gucci Label Search Skyrockets After Lady Gaga Murder Movie Released | Gucci

When is murder good for business? When it’s made into a Hollywood movie, for one and when that movie stars Lady Gaga. Gucci House, Ridley Scott’s feature film released last week with mixed reviews, has skyrocketed interest in the Gucci brand.

Searches for Gucci clothing rose 73% week after week, according to ecommerce aggregator Lovethesales.com on Friday, with a jump of 257% for bags and 75% for sliders. The numbers suggest the luxury brand only has to win as Hollywood tells the story of glamorous Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman in 1995 to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the former boss of the fashion brand.

The award comes after a delicate dance between brand owners and filmmakers. Officially, Gucci only supplied MGM and Scott Free Productions with a selection of original items and accessories from the archives of the fashion houses and authorized the filming of a scene in its main store in Via Condotti, in Rome.

Although Gucci has not officially endorsed the film, it stars Salma Hayek, wife of François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Gucci’s parent company, Kering, as well as Jared Leto, brand ambassador and friend. from Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. .

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci. Photography: Fabio Lovino / AP

The brand also hosted a recent parade in Los Angeles, closing Hollywood Boulevard near the TCL Chinese Theater, which has paid homage to Hollywood glamor over the decades.

But now that the film is out, Gucci has started posting pictures of Gaga as Reggiani on social media.

It can go both ways, said Julie Zerbo of the industry analysis agency Fashion Law. Versace was not involved in Ryan Murphys american crime story about Gianni Versace, but it was pretty obvious from the start that Gucci wouldn’t back down because Pinault’s wife is in the movie.

She added: The movie is run from a fashion point of view, so Gucci is using it to inject their own narrative even though they weren’t as involved in the movie as they could have been.

But that did not please Reggiani, the Milanese socialite who served 16 years in prison for organizing the murder and who said in a Observer interview in 2016 that she had slept a lot during her incarceration. I took care of my plants. I looked after Bambi, my pet ferret, she added.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Gay Forden, author of the book on which the film is based, noted: Here is a woman who had lived in the heights of luxury, but she was very lonely, she was a stranger in this elite Milanese society. There was a certain humanity in prison that she might not have had in her previous life.

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci in House of Gucci. Photograph: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc./AP

Reggiani made it clear that she was rather angry with Gaga Stefani Germanotta for playing the role without having the consideration and sensitivity to come meet me. It was, she said, a matter of common sense and respect.

They need me, she continued in The Republic. I still feel like a Gucci in fact, the most Gucci of all.

For her part, Gaga said she had lived as Reggiani for a year and a half, speaking with a strong Italian accent for nine months. I never broke up. I stayed with her, Gaga said in November Vogue. No one was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.

The film had largely positive reviews, with the Guardian calling it a fantastically racketeering and messy soap opera saved from sheer stupidity by the glorious performance of Lady Gagas. Tabboo, New York artist and Gucci fan from head to toe! says: I loved it!

But there are bigger questions to answer about fashion and Hollywood, said Zerbo, who points out that California now generates more revenue for brands than New York. Brands can benefit if they choose to engage, or even if they don’t, from increased awareness and desirability.

However, any effort by the Gucci family to bring legal action is likely to be doomed to failure. Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort last year sued the production company behind The wolf of Wall Street, claiming that he would never have sold the rights to his memoirs to the producer if he knew the film would have been funded with dirty money from a Malaysian government-owned company.

Either way, Zerbo added, it’s better to embrace notoriety than not. I would say that The devil wears Prada actually elevated the character of Anna Wintours to a mass scale. So many people left this movie knowing who she is.

And several years later, Prada went public, adding billions of dollars to its valuation.