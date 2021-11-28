Doctor Who Recap: Flux chapter five Survivors of the Flux | Doctor Who

Tits chapter opened with a monologue in which Jodie Whittakers Doctor spoke quickly, explaining everything to the audience in a CGI context of a million weeping angels, and my heart sank again. Overall, however, I think Flux Chapter Five continued to sidestep the worst of this regular Chris Chibnall-era pitfall, serving up several interesting threads, gradually bringing the characters together, and hopefully preparing us well. for resolution next week.

What you think about the episode will depend a lot on whether or not you care about the Timeless Child arc. We now know that the division began as a secret means for the time lords to interfere with the development of the universe and has grown and expanded to encompass more species and an ever-expanding mission than ‘they want to take them to other universes, burning ours behind them as they leave.

Barbara Flynns’ character is revealed to be Tecteun, the Gallifreyan who found the Timeless Child and stole her genetic secret of regeneration for the Time Lords. The scenes between the Doctor and Tecteun were tense, but neither we nor the Doctor know enough about this character who we’ve only seen before in brief flashback sequences for him to have a real bite.

I have to admit that I didn’t expect to see Craig Parkinsons Great Serpent again and certainly not on Earth, carefully handling Unit in the background throughout the history of the organization, so it was a thunderclap. With Swarm and the Sontarans relegated by the end of this chapter, he was a delightful second villain in the room behind Tecteun. There was a nice attention to detail in the portrayal of Unit over the years (and the idea of ​​getting in your car to find an alien assassin waiting for you has a long and noble history in Doctor Who). Jemma Redgrave was more steadfast than ever as Unit Boss Kate Stewart.

The Doctor met his foster mother for the first time in a long time and found out that Tecteun was plotting the destruction of the universe.

Life on board the Tardis

My favorite part of the episode was the adventure of Yaz, Dan and Jericho in 1904. Like something Jules Verne, Indiana Jones or Tintin, their worldwide quest to decipher an ancient inscription gave us action as well as laughs. The hermit in Nepal posting a series of jokes about dads and Karnavista’s exasperation after they went to great lengths to get him a message was fun, but these footage also made it clear that Yaz (Mandip Gill) had taken charge of the team in the absence of the doctor. The scene between Gill and Whittakers’ holographic message was touching, and Kevin McNallys Jericho gave a great nod to the dynamic between Yaz and Dan (John Bishop).

One of the good things about the story was how she set up mixed double acts for next week. Bel and Karvanista battling the Sontarans should be fun, while the combination of the Vinders-based soldier and the modern Earth’s Furious Dis scouser immediately showed promise. Plus, finally, we found out how Joseph Williamson had made his slightly irritating 19th century gobbledegook cameos at different times and places throughout history.

Fear factor

The monster of the week had a very human face: Tecteun, the Doctor’s own mother, ready to destroy the universe to cover her actions. Tecteun tried to turn the tide on the Doctor, suggesting that his habit of picking up companions and friends and taking them on trips was akin to a form of experimentation on them, much like Tecteun had experimented with on the Timeless Child. on Gallifrey all these lives since.

I know the Timeless Child arc has split, but it works. This makes Gallifrey’s medics’ first robbery instinctive to get away from the abuse and abuse that had taken place before their minds were erased. We’ve been given so many different half-explanations as to why the Doctor has fled Gallifrey over the past 58 years. In many ways, this brings us closer to what William Hartnell told us in 1963 about him and Susan Foreman being exiles cut off from our own planet, with no friends or protection, rather than the idea that the Doctor was bored and wanted to see the stars.

Mysteries and questions

I probably read too much there, but the snake tattoo on the wrist of the waiter who tried to kill Yaz and Jericho in their steamboat bunks made me think of the 1982 Peter Davison Kinda story, in which the evil Mara disguised himself as a serpent tattoo on the bodies of the people he had possessed.

The unit having the 13th Doctors Tardis in its HQ in the 1960s is going to cause time problems, right?

It seemed odd to cast someone as brilliant as Barbara Flynn as Tecteun and then bring her out after a few scenes in front of the Doctor. I wonder if we’ll learn that the Ravagers didn’t kill the people they disintegrated, but sent them to another universe or dimension.

Deeper into the vortex

It was a pleasure to hear the tone of the late Nicholas Courtney again in Doctor Who. He first appeared as Bret Vyon in The Daleks Master Plan with Hartnell. He then played Colonel and then Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who, from the years 1968. The web of fear to the years 1993 Dimensions over time, featured in 24 Stories alongside All Doctors, from Patrick Troughton to Sylvester McCoy. Her last television appearance in the role was in the 2008 episode Sarah Jane Adventures. Enemy of the Scourge. Courtney died in 2011.

The Courtney line says in the background Lethbridge-Stewart here; I want an appeal to the RAF, please is a dialogue taken from part 4 of Terreur des Autons, which aired January 23, 1971.

The reference to the company Post Office Tower spoke of the 1966 Hartnell story War machines.

Redgrave first appeared as the daughter of Brigadiers Kate Stewart in The Power of Three in 2012. This is the seventh episode she has appeared in to date.

I should have pointed out last week that McNally was in Doctor Who before playing Hugo Lang in Colin Bakers’ first story (usually frowned upon) as the Sixth Doctor, The double dilemma. It’s nice to see him give a brilliant character to play on the show.

It was the last regular episode of the Jodie Whittaker era which is not a season finale or special. How time flies.

The next time

It felt like a decent penultimate episode of a six-part story. Flux was a bold and necessary change in programming format and is easily the best of Whittakers’ three seasons. But can Chibnall hold the landing? Will the Doctor eventually save Earth and her friends, reset the universe, find out who Bels’ baby will be, and restore his lost memories? I’d bet on at least two of those things, but the jury is still out on where the Timeless Child arc is going. We will find out in Les Vainqueurs.