Port Townsend Symphony in concert





CHIMACUM – The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will return to its traditional home next weekend. The ensemble, with conductor Tigran Arakelyan and star soloist Maria Powell, prepare to take the stage at the Chimacum High School auditorium, 91 West Valley Road, for a concert which, like all their performances, is free. Arakelyan will be on the podium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations can be made by email [email protected] Spectators are requested to give a name and the expected number to attend, as capacity will be limited to around 150. The public is also welcome to attend the free dress rehearsal in the auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, with no reservation required. Every evening, all members of the public must show full proof of vaccination at the door, and everyone must wear a mask with at least two layers over their nose and mouth. The entire Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra is fully vaccinated, noted violist and spokesperson Jay Bakst. String players wear their masks at all times while horn players remain masked whenever possible. “It’s so nice to be able to come together, rehearse and give a concert” in the auditorium, Bakst said. He’s also in awe of the soloist, who won the Port Townsend Symphony 2021 Young Artist Competition in April. “She plays extremely well,” Bakst said of Powell, who at 16 won the top prize of $ 500 with his performance of Georges Guilhaud’s “Premier concertino”. “It was such a joy to play in front of a live audience. I didn’t realize how much I missed an experience like this, ”said Powell after winning. A Marrowstone Islander, she also achieved top marks in regional and national competitions, and competed in Seattle’s JazzED Girls Ellington Project in 2019 and the Quincy Jones Ensemble with Clarence Acox in 2020. For this 2021-2022 school year, Powell is a junior and Chimacum Drum Major of the newly formed East Jefferson High School Band. The saxophonist, who plays both the alto and the tenor, loves the way the instrument plays classical music one day and jazz the next. The Port Townsend Symphony Concert, lasting just an hour, will range from Holst’s “Brook Green Suite” and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Fantasia for saxophone to Karlowicz’s String Serenade. A percussion piece, “Holiday Hoopla”, completes the program. Bakst said the orchestra has around 30 musicians, which is a smaller ensemble than usual. “For us, it’s going to be pretty neat,” he said. “Normally, when we are on stage in the auditorium, there are a lot of people as they all come out. ” ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com. Tenor saxophonist Maria Powell is the star soloist at Saturday’s Port Townsend Symphony Concert. (photo by Karl Perry)



