Love and hate: Indias Bollywood shines light on Call My Agent spin-off

(Left to right) Bollywood actors and actors Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan posing for photos with director Shaad Ali (top) during the promotion of Indian drama web series Call My Agent: Bollywood which is based on the French television series Dix Pour Cent, in Mumbai. AFP

The director behind a biting look at India’s entertainment industry says the behind-the-scenes deals and daring Bollywood personalities have proven to be a rich target for satire.

Shaad Alis’ latest venture is a local adaptation of a hit Netflix series that follows four hapless French talent agents as they argue and pamper their famous clients.

Call My Agent: Bollywood is swapping Paris for Mumbai, the sprawling port city that’s home to India’s most lucrative production houses and most famous megastars.

Alis is the Emmy-winning film Dix ​​Pour Cent’s third makeover, a nod to the traditional 10 percent cut taken by agents in the film industry after previous incarnations in Britain and Turkey.

It was very easy for me to be won over by the show, he said, citing as inspiration a career spent observing the conduct of actors, their entourage and his fellow filmmakers.

But getting the series from screenplay to screen has been difficult, with last year’s Covid outbreak in Mumbai shaking up the production schedule.

A French critic called Alis’ version a disaster, while Indian critics also delivered hostile verdicts.

But Ali, who before that was best known for his romantic dramas starring some of Bollywood’s most recognizable men, says he has remained peacefully oblivious to the bad press.

I always hear people say there are mixed reactions, some like it, some hated it, which is my favorite, he says.

I don’t like intermediate reactions … that’s what scares you.

He also didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the light and sometimes unconscious personalities that are often found in celebrity circles.

My intention has never been wrong and I am part of [the industry] really, so if I’m kidding, I’m included in that, he said.

(Left to right) Bollywood actors and actors Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Aahana Kumra and Rajat Kapoor pose for a photo on the set of Indian drama web series Call My Agent: Bollywood. AFP

All the celebrities who appeared on the show were very supportive by making fun of each other … it was just natural.

were egocentric



Lead actress Aahana Kumra plays the stubborn Amal, one of four famous talent managers who fight to keep their struggling agency alive after the sudden death of its founder.

Pushed into the role by her own agent, Kumra became an obsessive fan of the original French series, which even prompted her to take a critical look at her own industry.

Were egotistical, she said.

It is the nature of work that we are so over ourselves that we completely forget that there is an agent that has its own life.

A recurring subplot in Call My Agent is Amal’s relationship with another woman, culminating in an on-screen kiss, a rarity in Indian film and television, where mainstream mores minimize portrayals of intimacy. romantic.

Kumra believes India is moving towards more candid representations of same-sex relationships and was indifferent to the prospect of criticism from the public.

To me, all that really matters is what my parents think about a certain performance, she says.

It’s really nice to hear from them that they were very happy to see him.