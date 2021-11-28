Internet is wondering if Denzel Washington or Will Smith are better actors, and it’s not even close





We are fortunate to be alive alongside two of the best actors of all time. The small things‘Denzel Washington and king richard star Will Smith We’ve both given us so many unforgettable performances that it’s hard to know where to start when talking about either of their careers. That way, it might seem a little unfair to compare them – but compare them, the internet will. A recent debate over who’s the best actor took place on Twitter recently, and according to fans there, it’s not even really a debate. Denzel Washington and Will Smith have both had some of the best performances of their careers over the past two years. More recently, Will Smith has been winning rave reviews for his performance in king richard , a biographical drama about Serena and Venus Williams’ father. Shortly after the film’s release, a Twitter user asked his followers a bold question: Denzel Washington or Will Smith? Who do you have ? pic.twitter.com/lJ7YYW2MTFNovember 21, 2021 See more The debate itself could be controversial. After all, the career trajectory of the two actors has been very different. Will Smith started out as a hip-hop artist, then went on to become a sitcom star before establishing himself as a blockbuster frontman. Denzel Washington made his theater debut, then also made a big breakthrough in television while laying the groundwork for an impressive film career. Despite the differences, fans on Twitter had no trouble figuring out who they thought was the more legendary of the two actors: Look, I’m a fan of both, but it’s not even really a legitimate discussion because one is Denzel Washington and the other isn’t. pic.twitter.com/LTDChm5hZWNovember 21, 2021 See more Let’s take a step back and take a look at why it’s important that Denzel be Denzel: he delivered some of the the most powerful performance on screen In our lifes. He has nine Oscar nominations and two wins – one for Best Supporting Actor in Glory and the other for best actor in the crime thriller Training day . He’s the kind of actor who is just as convincing in the role of a football coach as he does Shakespeare and very few actors can tell. Another fan on Twitter approached the debate from a different angle: I just finished King Richard. When I watch Will Smith in movies, I find myself thinking it’s Will Smith * as * so and so. When I look at Denzel Washington, I see who he is. I never catch myself recognizing the actor behind the character. Respect 4 the two tho.November 21, 2021 See more While this may seem to downplay Will Smith’s talent, it’s also a testament to his overall star power that he’s so recognizable to us. Smith’s professional accomplishments are not to be sneezed at either – he has two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor to his name – one for Corn and one for The pursuit of happiness . It also has nine Grammy nominations and three wins, which is a testament to the versatility of its appeal. Perhaps this fan put it best when trying to measure the two actors’ irreplaceable contributions to Hollywood: Given that neither Denzel Washington nor Will Smith seem to be slowing down any time soon, it’s not impossible to imagine them teaming up in the future. For now, the two actors have more in store for us soon. Denzel Washington will star in that of Joël Coen Macbeth’s tragedy and Will Smith should appear in that of Antoine Fuqua Emancipation .

