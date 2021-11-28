Stephen Sondheim, as great a composer as he is a lyricist





In the early 90s, at several memorial services for friends who died of AIDS, I played Good Thing Going, a melancholy song about remembering imperfect but dear relationships. Marry Me a Little, taken from the original Company production but beloved in later covers as a statement of the protagonists’ determination and desperation, was another piece I loved to perform; I always use the demanding part of the perpetual motion piano as an exercise to keep my finger technique flexible. In 2010, I celebrated an 80th birthday tribute video to him for the Times site, in which, among other excerpts, I played and analyzed the wonderful chords from the start of Sunday in the Park with George. Here, the hero Georges Seurat, addressing the audience, explains the elements of painting, how the artist must bring order to the whole by drawing, composition, balance, light and, finally , harmony. Each word is accompanied, almost musically illustrated, by a variation of a five-note arpeggio figure that strangely embodies each concept. The tuning of the light is so piercing and brilliant that you’ll almost want to squint. In 2016, I asked Sondheim why such a master composer so rarely wrote a purely instrumental work. Yes, he was one of the greatest lyricists in the history of musical theater. But wasn’t he tempted to put the words aside every now and then and compose, say, a piano sonata? He replied that it was not really the words that generated his musical ideas. I express character, he said. Let’s see what happens to him. I express it musically. He was endlessly fascinated by the puzzle of music, he added. But when he only gets into music, the puzzle takes over. Since her death, I think of a trip to the Bronx Zoo that my husband and I took in the spring of 2019 with Sondheim and her husband, Jeff Romley. They were passionate about animals, and my cousin Kathleen LaMattina works there and lives there with her husband, Jim Breheny, the director of the zoo. In a special room, these honored guests could pet sloths and penguins, and even approach a cheetah, under the calm control of staff members. I have pictures of Sondheim feeding a giraffe with branches from deciduous trees. I watch as I write this on Sweeney Todd Sondheim’s piano-voice score signed for me the first time he came to dinner, in 1997.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/28/arts/music/stephen-sondheim-music.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos