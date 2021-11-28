AMC Stubs members and investors tune in to receive an exclusive NFT SPIDER-MAN with an advance ticket purchase for Sony Pictures’ opening day SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME at all AMC theaters in Canada. United States while stocks last | Business

LEAWOOD, Kan. – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 28, 2021–

AMC Theaters (NYSE: AMC), the largest theater operator in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the world, today announced that for the first time ever, members of its AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who pre-purchase or reserve their opening ticket for Sony Pictures SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME will receive an exclusive Spider-Man NFT, while supplies last. There will be 86,000 NFTs available for this unprecedented Sony and AMC celebration of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (The total production of these Sony / AMC NFTs should be limited to an aggregate quantity of 90,000.)

Tickets for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME go on sale on AMC on November 29, and the film hits theaters exclusively on December 16.

This special joint effort Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures and AMC Entertainment marks the first-ever NFT promotion by a major movie theater operator. A limited quantity up to NFT 86,000 will be available to AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members who are the first to purchase their opening day tickets (or in the case of AMC Stubs A-List members who are the first to reserve their seats), in all American AMC theaters.

Over 100 NFT designs will be available, specially designed by the powerful animation studio Cub Studios, which has won the BAFTA and Lovie awards for their work.

The NFT giveaway will only be valid for tickets purchased or reserved for December 16 screenings in all formats at all AMC theaters in the United States, while supplies last. To be eligible to receive the NFT, tickets must be purchased or reserved by members of AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, or Investor Connect on AMCTheatres.com or on the AMC mobile application. These members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction, and the movie ticket must be scanned at the theater when the guest arrives for the movie. If the ticket purchase is refunded or if the ticket is not used or is not scanned, the NFT code will not be issued.

With only 86,000 NFT available through this particular promotion, those tickets should go quickly. Customers should note that NFT codes and redemption instructions will be emailed to those who qualify on December 22, 2021 and the NFT must be redeemed by March 1, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available for redemption on a dedicated site operated by WAX, an energy-efficient, ultra-low-carbon blockchain and the first to be certified carbon neutral. WAX is the most widely used blockchain in the world, processing 15 million transactions per day.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man Super Hero movie created by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who stars as high school student Peter Parker and his pseudonym, Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home grossed $ 1.131 billion worldwide and is the fourth highest grossing film of 2019 and the 25th highest grossing film of all time.

Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, commented: Our guests from AMC theaters and our shareholders from AMC Entertainment have asked AMC to enter the world of NFTs, and we couldn’t imagine a way more perfect to start doing that than with our good friends at Sony Pictures. This is especially the case in this SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, if not the most anticipated, and the incredibly talented artists at Cub Studios create over 100 unique NFTs appropriately respecting this most recent incarnation of the timeless and ever-popular Spider-Man franchise. For those members of our AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs Premiere, and AMC Investor Connect program who are among the first to buy or reserve their opening day ticket at AMC, this unprecedented Spider-Man NFT is truly a ticket purchase gift like nothing we’ve ever offered before. But with only 86,000 available, they’re going to go really fast. So my advice is to get your Spider-Man tickets ASAP.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest film exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens around the world. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition sector by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide improved food and drink choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile apps; offering premium wide-format experiences and showing a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information visit amctheatres.com.

On Spider-Man: No Path Home

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, based on the MARVEL comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel OConnor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

