Cricket actor David Hornsby almost played the Mac





On the heels of It’s always nice in Philadelphiathe historic 15th season of, the final episode of The always sunny podcast revealed that David hornsby, who plays the oppressed and emaciated Rickety Cricket, almost played Mac, who was originally to be called Rob. It is of course the character who Rob McElhenney became iconic throughout the duration of the show (probably where Rob’s name would come from). The short story was developed by McElhenney and the podcast co-hosts and Always sunny co-stars Charlie day and Glenn howerton, with the podcast episode in question mirroring the episode from the first season, Charlie has cancer.

Hornsby was going to play the character of Mac due to McElhenney’s lack of ambition to play on the series. The Always sunny The team have always found Hornsby hilarious, a telling testament given the various traps and spirals Cricket has gone through throughout the seasons. Hornsby, McElhenney, and Day even combined their talents with other shows, each working on the AppleTV + series. Mythic Quest, recently renewed for two additional seasons. When asked to develop his first thoughts to serve the series strictly in a creative capacity, McElhenney claimed he never felt like he had enough experience to be funny. Howerton and Day’s antics had always made McElhenney laugh, and he didn’t feel like he could deliver material justice the way they could. It’s interesting to hear these comments because it looks like acting has never been a top priority for McElhenney, with only leading roles in Always sunny and Mythic Quest, and tiny guest spots on shows like Lost, Game Of Thrones, and Fargo serving as the bulk of his acting resume. VIDEO OF THE DAY COLLIDER

Image via FX Related: ‘It’s Always Good In Philadelphia’ Season 15 Trailer Takes The Gang To Ireland However, Day is quick to note that McElhenney lacked a solid writing / directing background, which made his choice to focus on it all the more intriguing. The trio quickly make it clear that the real way to do anything in Hollywood is to just walk in with confidence and believe in it. It would also be very wise advice from the Always sunny team, because they did the first seasons on very low budgets and as if they were mostly home movies. McElhenney said the following about his early reluctance to act in Always sunny: “I never thought of myself as a super funny performer. I always thought I could write really funny stuff. I didn’t think I could do it, but I feel like maybe you two [Day and Howerton] could make this scene really funny, and sure enough you did. So my thought was why not just populate this show with some really funny people who can make this dark material really funny. “ Of course, McElhenney’s hopes of populating Always sunny with comic characters came true, with likes Kaitlin Olson, Danny De Vito, Mindy Kaling, Jason Sudeikis, and Keegan-Michael Key highlighting the dark and comedic material over the years. McElhenney himself also brought the character of Mac to life, who arguably had one of the most important arcs of any character on the show. It’s always nice in Philadelphia returns for Season 15 with two new episodes on Wednesday, December 1 on FXX. New episodes will air the next day on FX on Hulu.

