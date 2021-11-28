It is well known that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will play a special role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated Lucifer Telugu remake, Godfather. Now here’s an interesting buzz that will leave any fan excited.

Apparently, popular Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the role of the main antagonist in Godfather. Sanjay was first seen in a Telugu film with a special appearance in Nagarjuna’s 1998 film Chandralekha. We will know in a few weeks whether or not Sanjay will return to Tollywood after all these years with The Godfather.

Directed by Kollywood filmmaker Mohan Raja, Godfather is jointly produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan under the staging of RB Chowdary. Thaman composes the music for the film.

