4 Places Folake Olowofoyeku actor almost lived and missed CBS sitcom

Bob Hearts Abishola follows a Nigerian family to America. Writer and actor Gina Yashere told Chuck Lorre that they have to choose real Nigerian actors. Folake Olowofoyeku, who was living in Los Angeles at the time, got the role of Abishola. However, she admitted in an interview that she could have missed the role if she had lived elsewhere in the world.

The weather had a lot to do with where Folake Olowofoyeku wanted to live

Folake Olowofoyeku was living in LA when she appeared in an interview on the Carlos Watson Show. She explained how the movement made her realize how much the New York cold had affected her.

I really like LA. When I decided to move from New York, I realized I suffered from seasonal depression every year. [when] it’s cold. It took me a while to figure this out. And I was like, I’ll never be able to get cold again, the actor said.

She could have stayed in New York, but she knew she had to change. Folake Olowofoyeku lived

I reduced it to four places, she said. Either I was going to go back to Nigeria, or I was going to move to London, or Atlanta, or LA.

Folake Olowofoyeku considered living in London and Atlanta

While coming from Nigeria, she grew up in London.

I went to England… and I couldn’t get up from the couch. I had an electric blanket and a portable heater in front of me as well as the heater in the house, she said. And I was like Well, Londons is definitely not the right one.

After Folake Olowofoyeku lived in London, she envisioned Atlanta, Georgia.

And Atlanta, I loved Atlanta, the Bob Hearts Abishola said the actor. But the industry was not what it is now in Atlanta.

The last place she thought of was, of course, her home country, Nigeria. She returned home for three months, but again she didn’t feel it was right for her.

After thinking back to all the places she could have gone, Watson asked what might have happened if she had decided to live somewhere other than LA. She may have even missed playing with Billy Gardell on the CBS sitcom.

The actor admitted that she may have gotten into some trouble

Like his character on the sitcom Chuck Lorre, Folake Olowofoyeku lived in Nigeria before emigrating to America.

I guess there are two scenarios to consider if I was just staying in Nigeria and coming back after college, she said. I don’t know what would have happened to me, I wouldn’t have done anything right… I needed a creative outlet in Nigeria, and I didn’t have it.

She said she might have started off on the wrong path if she hadn’t found an outlet for her creativity and individuality.

I’m sure it would have led to a lot of frustration and resentment towards myself and maybe my family. So I’m not sure how that would have turned out, so I’m glad I left, she said.

Olowofoyeku considers that she may have entered law and perhaps entered politics. However, she knew that after college she would have found a way one way or another.

If I had come home after graduating from college, I would have found a way. I’m really stubborn, I even remember before I left the house, I was 15 [or] 16, get in an Okada or Id get in taxis trying to go to that casting call, find that model gig, find anything in entertainment.

I would go to the radio [say] I will work for free, I would tell them I would do anything, I just needed to be around music and the arts, Olowofoyeku said. I needed a creative outlet.

She knew what she needed. After thinking about where she wanted to live, Folake Olowofoyeku chose LA. And that led her to join the Bob Hearts Abishola to throw.

