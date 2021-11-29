Entertainment
Irish actor calls on Irish-America to help save Ireland’s castles
Irish West End actor calls on Irish Americans to invest in his “Historic Estate Investment Trust” to save Irish castles and other old buildings in danger of collapsing.
Sean Simon, originally from Roscommon, who has played many leading roles in the West End, has been the keeper of Cloontykilla Castle and McDermott Castle since 1997 and aims to restore both castles to their former glory.
He has almost completed the restoration of Cloontykilla Castle but faces an ongoing battle to ensure McDermott Castle remains standing before he can restore it.
Simon took almost 25 years to restore Cloontykilla Castle to its original state due to a number of factors, including the 2008 financial crash, and is keen to avoid similar delays with any future projects he he will undertake.
He told IrishCentral that it would take him around five years to restore an old castle if he had the funds available from the start and then looked for investors to help start other projects.
While Simon is almost ready to open Cloontykilla Castle to the public, he has yet to start work on McDermott Castle, also known as Castle Island.
The 14th-century castle is steeped in Irish history and was once home to the Mac Diarmada clan who ruled the kingdom of Moylurg in Connacht.
The castle was in a state of disrepair when Simon acquired it in 1997 and he had to face a constant battle with the ivy and brush that threatened to tear down the walls.
Simon cut down vegetation and regularly injects lime mortar into the castle walls to further strengthen them against the elements and ensured the survival of the castle. For the moment.
However, he said the conservation of the ancient ruins is an ongoing battle and added that lime mortar is frequently washed away from the walls of the seven-foot-thick castle by rainwater seeping into the building. because the castle has no roof.
Do you like Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.
The absence of window frames and bay windows allows the lime mortar to escape through Gothic arches that once served as windows for the castle.
The ivy that once threatened the structure of the castle has also returned, although not as thick or as dangerous as before.
Simon is a strong believer in restoration rather than conservation, declaring that the conservation of ancient ruins is “dead money”.
“The Public Works Office spends a lot of money to keep the castles. It takes a lot of money to keep them, but you only need to restore them once,” he told IrishCentral .
He said ancient ruins are never safe until they have a roof and added that he would restore McDermott Castle as soon as possible if he had the money.
He is set to launch an Historic Estate Investment Trust (HEIT) on January 1 next year, to help fund the restoration of McDermott Castle and other castles threatened with collapse across Ireland.
He said the concept was similar to that of a real estate investment trust, except that it is only interested in “like-minded people or businesses who wish to be a part of Irish history. “.
Simon described castles as limited resources and said there was no way to replace a castle once it collapsed.
“All of these buildings are finished and every year pieces of them fall off. Time is on us if we have to do anything about it.
“You can’t build a new one because people would laugh at you. They’re only worth their story.”
As a result, Simon is looking for like-minded people to invest in his HEIT and prevent as many old buildings as possible from collapsing.
He said anyone investing in the trust must do so for the right reasons and he insists that there is nothing worse than a castle or an ancient building falling into the wrong hands.
“A building can fall into the wrong hands. Even after their restoration, these buildings must be in the hands of protectors.
“You can’t have a scenario where someone has an idea and puts a glass door on a castle. I’ve seen that and it’s a horror story.”
However, Simon is keen to stress that the trust is not a philanthropic endeavor and says that anyone who invests “will get something out of it.”
As an example, he cited Cloontykilla Castle, which will be rented between 25,000 and 45,000 per week when it is ready to open next year.
He said investors will be like shareholders and will receive a dividend once the castle they have invested in is restored and makes money.
“Anyone who invests will be part of a trust, which means they won’t be grappling with the full restoration of a castle.
“It will be like a company of like-minded people who can profit from their investment and when the place makes money, they get a return.”
Simon injected over $ 1.2 million into the restoration of Cloontykilla Castle along with another investor who also invested over $ 1 million in the project.
He is currently looking for a third investor to help him acquire specialized furniture and accessories to give the interior of the castle an authentic look, which could cost over a million.
However, he thinks the investment is worth it because it allows people to feel like they are part of an ancient castle and to say that they have helped save it.
The trust “cannot compete with real estate investing or Bitcoin,” he said, but investors will get something in return because of the huge demand for castles as luxury vacation homes.
He plans to live in Cloontykilla for several weeks each year when not rented out and said investors will be able to do the same with future projects.
His attention will turn to restoring McDermott Castle on Castle Island once he opens Cloontykilla Castle and secures enough investment through the HEIT.
Located in the middle of Lough Key, McDermott Castle holds over 800 years of Irish history and is one of Ireland’s most important historic sites.
The castle has witnessed war and witchcraft throughout its history, with the famous Battle of the Curlews taking place on the shores of Lough Key in 1599 during the Nine Years’ War when the McDermotts joined forces with Red Hugh O’Donnell and Hugh O’Neill defeating a full-fledged Elizabethan army.
The Gaelic clans were eventually defeated by an even stronger Elizabethan army at the Battle of Kinsale in 1601 and the castle was later confiscated from the McDermott as a punishment.
Do you like Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.
The castle fell into disrepair shortly after the McDermott’s departure and remained in a perilous state until 1810, when John Nash was commissioned to redevelop the historic building as a summer residence.
Nash demilitarized the castle by lowering its original west bawn and opening the building’s windows, but he incorporated the 15th-century McDermott Tower into the structure.
Irish poet WB Yeats sought to acquire the castle in 1890 and turn it into a castle for heroes to meet the needs of those who have dedicated their lives to Ireland.
Yeats, however, was unable to secure the funds to purchase the castle and the dream died.
The castle was then set on fire during World War II.
Simon now aims to succeed where Yeats failed and restore the historic castle to its former glory.
He has gained invaluable expertise over the past 25 years and plans to find like-minded people of ancient Ireland to help him save the castle for good before moving on to other projects across the country. .
For now, however, he will continue to wage a war against the thick ivy that stubbornly returns to the castle’s face every year.
Anyone interested in investing in Sean Simon’s HEIT can contact him at +353873457740 or visit the Cloontykilla Castle website.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishcentral.com/news/community/actor-irish-america-save-castles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]