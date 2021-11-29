PHOTOS: The holidays are back with festive decor galore at Universal Studios Hollywood

Connect with us

Universal Studios Hollywood has been decorated for the 2021 holiday season with garlands, Christmas trees and more.

Christmas trees on gift boxes line the red carpet at the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The lampposts are wrapped in garland.

In the park, the characters of the filmmaker’s statue all have Santa hats.

The globe in the Universal Studios store has its own giant Santa hat.

Grinchmas is in full swing with a giant Christmas tree and figures.

The merchandise kiosks are lined with garlands.

This car is the winner of the “Great Who Bake-Off”.

A banner reads “Happy Who-bilation”.

We saw Cindy Lou Who.

You will be able to take photos with the Grinch’s dog, Max.

Of course, the Grinch is also ready to play.

The mayor of Who-Ville appears on stage in front of the Christmas tree.

Pets Place is decorated for the holidays for the first time. A banner with the inscription “Happy Merry Everything” hangs from an arch wrapped in garlands.

Flat versions of some of the characters from “The Secret Lives of Pets” are dressed in Santa’s sweaters, antlers and hats.

The cookie versions of the characters are hidden in the garland.

The freebies can be found all over the country.

The facades are decorated with garlands and wreaths.

The Minion Café also has new decorations.

Some of the windows now have winter scenes featuring the Minions.

There is a blue garland inside.

There is a Christmas tree on the corner next to the cafe.

The tree has yellow ornaments wearing Minion glasses.

This servant now has a giant Santa hat.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is covered in garlands and wreaths.

The decorations here are almost identical to those found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida.

Jurassic World has its own Christmas tree.

Tropical flowers and pterodactyl-shaped ornaments adorn the tree.

The park area in New York is covered in “snow” and decorations.

For more information on Universal Studios around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

