Lindsay Lohan has found love and shows off her engagement ring in Instagram photos





Congratulations are in order Lindsay Lohan, who announced via Instagram early Sunday morning that she was engaged. 35 year old man Bad girls the star uploaded four pictures of herself with her new fiance, Bader shammas, in various states of bliss. The first photo is black and white, and in the last, we can see her pulling her hoodie over her face, tears of joy in her eyes. We can spot the rock in the four photos. My love. My life. My family. My future, Lohan wrote, tagging the Shammas account, I guess to make sure he sees it. She concluded her statement with #love and a diamond ring emoji. There’s no too much well known to Lohans’ fiancé (his Instagram is private), but according to Harpers Bazaar Arabia, he is 34 years old and attended the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering and finance. He is an assistant vice president of Credit Suisse and the couple have been dating for two years, according to The independent. They both live in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. Lohan was previously engaged to a Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, but that relationship ended in 2016, following a very public discord. Lohan has continued to capture the public’s attention even though she has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years. She made inroads into reality TV: In 2019, MTV aired a season of Lindsay Lohans Beach Club, a series that followed the ups and downs of running a vacation paradise on the Greek island of Mykonos. (The establishment has since firm.) Also in 2019, she was a panelist for the first season of The masked singer Australia, but she did not return for the second season. Is it due to travel restrictions between the United Arab Emirates and Australia during the pandemic or she was fired because she lacked understanding of Australian popular culture is subject to debate. Lohan has sparked comeback rumors for years, but a return to family-style images of his youth seems imminent. Netflix is ​​preparing a romantic holiday comedy, in which she stars opposite Overstreet Agreement, although the film does not yet have a name. In the film, Lohan plays a spoiled heiress who has a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia, of course, according to Variety. She finds herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar owner (Overstreet) and bonds with her precocious daughter. Alas, don’t look for it under the tree this year. The image, produced by Janeen Damien, will broadcast Following holiday season. More great stories from Vanity Show Architect Zaha Hadids Dreams Rise in the Desert

