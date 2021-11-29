Entertainment
Interview with Bollywood star John Abraham: I’m not afraid of failure | Bollywood
MUMBAI With an 18-year career in Bollywood filled with unusual film choices that have strong recall value, John Abraham tries to cater to both urban and mass audiences. The actor says he has no fear of failure and that pushes him to take risks.
The actor is known for ‘Jism’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Dostana’, ‘New York’, ‘Kabul Express’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Batla House’ and the latest released ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ .
While some of the films mentioned above are very clearly commercial cooking pots and some are highly regarded by urban audiences, who are asked if they have a strategy for making such choices, during a conversation with IANS, John opens his heart.
John told IANS: “I think the only strength I’ve had in my career from the start is that I’m not afraid of failure. Initially there was a list of films that I made that were ahead of their time. So they didn’t. work for a wider audience immediately after release. I was okay with that. I also knew from the start that every story has its fixed audience.
“If not instantly, the story will eventually find its audience. So there are films that I made that made a lot of money at the box office, which I never expected. not when I was making the movie. I never put myself under pressure imagining the negative outcome of the final product. ‘Zyada se zyada kya hoga’, that won’t work for the audience, right? Ok, let’s move on to the next movie . I live film to film and keep moving forward. “
Her latest released film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, a director of Milap Zaveri is a sequel to ‘Satyameva Jayate’.
How the new movie climbs to the box office, you have to wait and watch.
Meanwhile, John has shared some of the films he holds dear.
“Jism”: Released in 2003, the film received a lot of love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike. John said: “This will always be a special movie for me because it was my debut. My favorite song ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’! It was the first time I got so much adulation from the audience. realized how long my hair and rage among young stars but for me, back then, I was just a guy with a passion for storytelling. Believe me, I’m still the same. “
“Dostana”: One of Dharma Productions’ most successful films in 2008 starring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, the film had a humorous take on same-sex relationships. “When I read the script I just thought it was funny. I laughed throughout the reading season. It was my job to get on board and make the movie. Yeah, the rest is up to me. But I wasn’t very calculating about I was going with the flow, ”John said.
“Dhoom”: Released in 2004, the first installment in the John franchise, which played the traditional “bad guy”, really changed the image of the bad guy. Once again, his physique and his passion for bikes were all the rage among a whole new generation due to the success of the film. “When I look back, I wonder how this magic really happened because I’m the bad guy, I didn’t have any trace of love story or illustrated song about me in the movie.
“All I had was the character and my bike!” Even if I couldn’t predict the end result of the film which turned out to be so successful, I would go back to where I started, I was not afraid of failure. You see, that’s the point, my driving force, ”the actor said.
Quite interesting in all those movies that go to cult, John received a lot of appreciation for his strong screen presence and good looks. Whether it’s her naked body, her long hair in ‘Jism’, showing off her biceps and strolling the Miami beach in ‘Dostana’ and riding a bike in ‘Dhoom’.
Does beauty place him in the non-actor box, in the eyes of critics?
“Hey, but I’m the same guy who did a movie called ‘New York’, a very important story that was. I did ‘Water’, ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Kabul Express’ too. a movie called ‘Zinda’, ‘Force’ … well the list goes on and I’m not on the defensive here. I’m trying to say early in my career when I made these movies, ‘the game subtle ‘was not a trend back then. So the performance maybe went unnoticed but these movies are still watched and loved! Now I’m trying to reach every part of the audience my choice of films reflects that, signed John.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiawest.com/entertainment/bollywood/interview-with-bollywood-star-john-abraham-i-do-not-have-fear-of-failure/article_2851f32c-507d-11ec-894f-7faf88a3a123.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]