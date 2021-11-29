Interview with Bollywood star John Abraham: I’m not afraid of failure | Bollywood

MUMBAI With an 18-year career in Bollywood filled with unusual film choices that have strong recall value, John Abraham tries to cater to both urban and mass audiences. The actor says he has no fear of failure and that pushes him to take risks.

The actor is known for ‘Jism’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Dostana’, ‘New York’, ‘Kabul Express’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Batla House’ and the latest released ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ .

While some of the films mentioned above are very clearly commercial cooking pots and some are highly regarded by urban audiences, who are asked if they have a strategy for making such choices, during a conversation with IANS, John opens his heart.

John told IANS: “I think the only strength I’ve had in my career from the start is that I’m not afraid of failure. Initially there was a list of films that I made that were ahead of their time. So they didn’t. work for a wider audience immediately after release. I was okay with that. I also knew from the start that every story has its fixed audience.

“If not instantly, the story will eventually find its audience. So there are films that I made that made a lot of money at the box office, which I never expected. not when I was making the movie. I never put myself under pressure imagining the negative outcome of the final product. ‘Zyada se zyada kya hoga’, that won’t work for the audience, right? Ok, let’s move on to the next movie . I live film to film and keep moving forward. “

Her latest released film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, a director of Milap Zaveri is a sequel to ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

How the new movie climbs to the box office, you have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, John has shared some of the films he holds dear.

“Jism”: Released in 2003, the film received a lot of love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike. John said: “This will always be a special movie for me because it was my debut. My favorite song ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’! It was the first time I got so much adulation from the audience. realized how long my hair and rage among young stars but for me, back then, I was just a guy with a passion for storytelling. Believe me, I’m still the same. “

“Dostana”: One of Dharma Productions’ most successful films in 2008 starring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, the film had a humorous take on same-sex relationships. “When I read the script I just thought it was funny. I laughed throughout the reading season. It was my job to get on board and make the movie. Yeah, the rest is up to me. But I wasn’t very calculating about I was going with the flow, ”John said.

“Dhoom”: Released in 2004, the first installment in the John franchise, which played the traditional “bad guy”, really changed the image of the bad guy. Once again, his physique and his passion for bikes were all the rage among a whole new generation due to the success of the film. “When I look back, I wonder how this magic really happened because I’m the bad guy, I didn’t have any trace of love story or illustrated song about me in the movie.

“All I had was the character and my bike!” Even if I couldn’t predict the end result of the film which turned out to be so successful, I would go back to where I started, I was not afraid of failure. You see, that’s the point, my driving force, ”the actor said.

Quite interesting in all those movies that go to cult, John received a lot of appreciation for his strong screen presence and good looks. Whether it’s her naked body, her long hair in ‘Jism’, showing off her biceps and strolling the Miami beach in ‘Dostana’ and riding a bike in ‘Dhoom’.

Does beauty place him in the non-actor box, in the eyes of critics?

“Hey, but I’m the same guy who did a movie called ‘New York’, a very important story that was. I did ‘Water’, ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Kabul Express’ too. a movie called ‘Zinda’, ‘Force’ … well the list goes on and I’m not on the defensive here. I’m trying to say early in my career when I made these movies, ‘the game subtle ‘was not a trend back then. So the performance maybe went unnoticed but these movies are still watched and loved! Now I’m trying to reach every part of the audience my choice of films reflects that, signed John.