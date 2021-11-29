Resident Evil 4 Remakes Wesker Actor Breaks NES, Leaks Concept Art





The apparent voice actor of Albert Wesker in the leaked Resident Evil 4 remake is said to have shared concept art for the game online.



Resident Evil 4 is one of the most popular video games ever made, Capcom porting it to almost every system imaginable. Most recently, Capcom released Resident Evil 4 VR for Oculus Quest 2, successfully translating Leon’s adventure into the virtual reality space and earning rave reviews in the process. Rumors persist that a genuine Resident Evil 4 the remake is next, and now some of the most damning evidence of it has been leaked online.

Albert Wesker’s voice actor DC Douglas has reportedly broken his nondisclosure agreement and leaked concept art for how the character will appear in the Resident Evil 4 remake. BewareCreepyVAs Twitter account shared a screenshot line art, which supposedly shows Wesker as he will appear in the Resident Evil 4 remake of secondary content from Separate Ways. According to BewareCreepyVAs, Douglas shared concept art with several fans. A screenshot allegedly shows Douglas sharing concept art from Wesker and saying, “Again – DON’T SHARE – I could be sued.” Douglas has since deleted his Twitter account. GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Resident Evil 4 VR Added Mercenaries Mode It is possible that the images were faked, so fans should keep this in mind. If the images are real, it is more proof that the Resident Evil 4 the remake is in development. The game was leaked a while ago, with original plans securing it for release in 2022, although the latest leaks claim the game is coming in 2023 instead.

Reputable leakers first spilled the beans on the Resident Evil 4 remake, but more concrete evidence has also been revealed. In addition to the DC Douglas Wesker leak, the Capcom ransomware attack revealed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Information from the Capcom ransomware attack has already been corroborated by official announcements, and so it is safe to say that the Resident Evil 4 the remake is indeed underway.

However, it remains to be seen in what form Resident Evil 4 redo will take. It’s possible that it stays true to the original, but it’s also possible that it takes great liberties to help modernize the experience. The most recent leaks suggested there had been some creative differences behind the scenes, pushing the Resident Evil 4 The remake’s release date goes back, with Capcom changing direction with the game. It is unlikely that an official Resident Evil 4 The remake announcement will arrive soon, but it’s not the only leak resident Evil project that is supposed to be underway. Reports indicate that a resident Evil Switch exclusive may also be in the works, supposedly with Rebecca Chambers in the lead role. However, there has been much less clear evidence for the existence of this game, so fans need to keep their expectations in check and, as always, treat rumors with a grain of salt.

Resident Evil 4 the remake is said to be in development. MORE: Resident Evil 4 VR Should Bring Ada’s Missions With Mercenaries Back

