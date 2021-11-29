Why is this Hollywood paradise?





Jennifer Lopez, Courteney Cox, Charlize theron, Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer aniston These are just a few of the celebrities who walk on it Cap San Lucas (Mexico), At least once a year. A heavenly destination which has spectacular hotel complexes (only within the reach of the greatest fortunes) and a nature so rich and with such a wide offer of outdoor sports, that it becomes the best refuge those who seek to get away, for a few days, from the center of the Mecca of cinema, Hollywood. However, we know exactly because celebrities have made Cabo San Lucas their preferred destination. Precise. This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Nobu Hotel Los Cabos How many times have you seen celebrities leave the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu? Hundreds. Well, so they don’t miss it too much, Nobu has a exclusive hotel in Cabo San Lucas and also a restaurant. Located on the beach of El Suspiro, it is in the area where the other resorts are located where famous people return again and again. In addition, the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos counts among its founding partners with Robert de niro. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

‘Los Cabos’ Film Festival Yes, many celebrities discovered Cabo San Lucas when they were invited to its film festival, created to attract actors and actresses who resided in Los Angeles. An excellent marketing strategy since both celebrities and Cabo San Lucas have benefited financially from the situation. A win-win, what would they say to the United States. Nicole Kidman at the Los Cabos International Film Festival. Jesse GrantGetty Images confidentiality Few of the images we have of famous people when they travel to Cabo San Lucas. Unless they enjoy a bath outside the facilities of their luxury resorts, they make sure that their stays be everything intimate and private possible. Spectacular landscapes The Los Cabos Arc It is one of the great attractions of San Lucas. When the tide goes out, you can enjoy it by walking. Otherwise, you can enjoy the experience in a boat while looking for whales. Alfredo MartinezGetty Images This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

