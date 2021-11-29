Spider-Man: No Way From Home Theory Suggests Trailer Confirmed Another Spidey “Will Help” Tom Holland | Hollywood





A new Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot came out recently that featured new footage from the film. In the short clip, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meet Doctor Octopus, also known as Doc Ock (Alfred Molina). During their meeting, Strange asks Doc Ock if Peter standing in front of them is the Spider-Man he knows. When Doc Ock denies it, Peter realizes that the Multiverse is real and decides to get help to put an end to it. However, the scene shows Peter turning to MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) for help. The TV spot then teases the villains of Spiderverse trying to kill Spider-Man. While the images don’t show the long-running rumors of Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, one Marvel fan believes the TV spot may have confirmed their appearance. A Reddit user, with the nickname Some-Guy-2509, took to the platform and shared his theory. Someone might have mentioned this before, but I still think it’s really cool to point it out. In the new TV spots released for Spider-Man No Way Home, we see Tom’s Peter say “I can fix this, but I’m going to need help.” In this scene, he is wearing a formal suit. The scene then switches to MJ and Ned, mostly referring to them as help. But, in this scene, Peter is wearing a completely different outfit. So it may be that the scene where Peter says he’ll need help is where one or both of the other Spider-Men will be featured. And also Doc Ock literally said he knew who Spider-Man was and that it wasn’t Tom, according to their theory. However, another fan presented a counter theory. One user with the handle, PinIllustrious2513, responded to Reddit’s post: Alternatively, the trailer confirms that no other Spider-Man will be in NWH. That the helper Peter Parker was referring to is MJ and Ned. It’s hardly a question here of who will forget Spider-Man’s true identity after the spell, that is, whether or not they include characters like Aunt May, MJ, and Ned. I think the trailer where Peter says hell needs help is that he goes back to the fact that I’ll take all the burden of being a superhero without relying on my loved ones. Alternatively, the helper could also refer to Dr. Ock who some theorized would be a good guy thanks to the Starks nanobots giving him full control over his mechanical arms. Also Read: The First Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Drops Hints About So Many Villains. Can you spot Green Goblin, Sandman? Fans won’t know if these theories are true until the film releases. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has repeatedly denied being a part of the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit screens on December 17th.

