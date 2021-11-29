Surbhi Chandna hits Bollywood vibes as she dons beautiful ethnic outfit





Surbhi Chandna is definitely one of the most followed and loved actresses in Telly Town. The Naagin 5 actress never fails to amaze her fans with her flair for fashion and is always showered with love and appreciation from her fans. Well, Surbhi recently used her Instagram account to share some photos of herself and was seen getting into a Bollywood vibe with her caption. In these photos shared by the actress, Surbhi can be seen in a beautiful yellow ethnic outfit. By sharing these images, the actress took a filmic twist with her caption and decided to write the lyrics for a popular song “Mere Desi look pe”. However, the actress revealed that the caption was suggested to her by someone and it was not her idea. Speaking of Surbhi Chandna’s look in these photos, the actress can be seen donning a gorgeous yellow fusion ruffle saree. While her ruffled saree is solid yellow, the embroidered blouse compliments her saree in a very beautiful way. Surbhi kept her accessories very minimalist and opted for a blue earring and a matching blue ring. Speaking of her makeup and hairstyle, the actress went for a subtle smokey eye look and went for a pink lipstick. Surbhi completed her makeup with a lot of blush and highlighter. For the hairstyle, the actress decided to tie her hair well back thus drawing all the attention to her outfit and her look.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s look here: Surbhi’s Ishqbaaz co-stars Navina Bole and Mreenal Deshraj can be seen showering the actress with love and compliments in the comments section of her post. While Mreenal decided to describe Surbhi’s look using fiery emoticons, Navina Bole used yellow hearts to praise Surbhi’s yellow look. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Fan Girl Surbhi Chandna Is In Awe Of Salman Khan After Meeting Him; Expresses Her Feelings With Her Movie Title) Well, what do you think of this Indian look from actress Naagin Surbhi Chandna?

