Actor Jussie Smollett’s trial for allegedly staging hate crimes to begin Monday





Actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal trial is set to begin Monday, nearly three years after the former Empire star allegedly staged a hate crime. Smollett, 39, has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after allegedly staging a hate crime against himself. The actor claimed he was punched by two men in Chicago in January 2019 and tied a noose around his neck and shouted racist, homophobic and pro-Trump rallying cries.However, investigators found that the two men who allegedly carried out the attack were brothers who knew the actor, according toThe Wall Street Journal. The actor has pleaded not guilty to organizing the attack in February 2020. Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday. Smollett faces up to three years in prison, although some experts have said if the actor is found guilty he will likely avoid jail and be put on probation and possibly do community service, according toThe Associated Press. Smollett reportedly recruited Abimbola Osundairo, an acquaintance of his, to lead the attack because the actor was frustrated with his salary, according to the Journal. Smollett reportedly paid the men who attacked him a check for $ 3,500 to split, which was deposited into their bank accounts the day before the attack. The pair attacked Smollett shortly after 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019, prompting the actor to file a police report that is now considered false. Smolletts’ trial has been repeatedly delayed after charges against him were dropped and then reclassified, and following an investigation into the handling of the case by Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx, according to the newspaper. Foxx allegedly contacted a member of the Smolletts family early in the investigation, according to the AP, prompting her to withdraw from the case. After that, however, his office suddenly dropped the charges. The COVID-19 pandemic has also reportedly contributed to the delay in trials. Smollett is also the target of a civil lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago, which disputes the significant costs it incurred to investigate the alleged hate crime, according to the Journal. The lawsuit asks the actor to pay the costs, damages and attorney fees associated with his case. A Chicago official told the Journal that the trial, which moved from local court to federal district court in 2019, has been suspended pending criminal trial.

