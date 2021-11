Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday after 2020 COVID-19 canceled

Los Angeles, Hollywood (CNS) – After a hiatus in 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic Hollywood Christmas Parade Back on Sunday evening, the 89th edition will take you to the streets of Tinseltown to mark the unofficial start of the holiday season. However, we are still celebrated behind COVID.

Hosting the daytime show “The Talk”, Sheryl Underwood will act as Grand Marshal for the parade that begins on Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street. The 3.2 mile U-shaped road travels east on Hollywood Boulevard to the Vineyard. Follow the street, turn south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard, follow Sunset west and return to Orange.

The parade, with approximately 5,000 participants, will begin at 6 pm and will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton.

“For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has uplifted the spirits of Angelenos of all disciplines,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. After a difficult year and a half, said Angelenos. I am delighted to be able to take advantage of it. Scroll again “

With a total of 61 celebrities, including Fifth Dimension musicians Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., actors Danny Trejo, Tom Arnold, Lou Ferrigno and premier TV channels Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow. VIPS had to participate. Leave it to the beaver. “

The parade will feature 11 character balloons (approximately 4 stories each), as well as marching bands and marching bands, including the United States Marine Corps Military Marching Band in San Diego. MiraCosta High School Marching Band and Color Guard in Manhattan Beach. Traditional Korean group of the PAVA world in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Emerald Society bagpipes and drums. The Torrance Los Angeles Catholic School Group.

In addition, audiences will watch 49 TV movies and cars, including “Back to the Future” DeLorean, “Ghostbusters” Ecto-1, “Smoky and the Bandit” Transam and “Munstars” on TV. can do. ‘Coach, “The Rockford Files” Firebird and “Magnum, PI” Ferrari.