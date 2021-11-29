Mark Hamill’s The Force Awakens cameo was influenced by the Obi-Wan actor





Mark Hamill’s cameo in The Force Awakens was inspired by Obi-Wan actor Alec Guinness’ original reveal in A New Hope in 1977.

Mark Hamill’s cameo at the end ofStar Wars: The Force wakes up was inspired by original Obi-Wan actor Alec Guinness. Hamill played Luke Skywalker in theStar wars franchise since 1977, one of the longest terms for an actor in a single role. His turn in the most recent trilogy was to be a mentor, passing on the role of the Jedi to the next generation, just as Obi-Wan did for him in the first film,New hope. The most recentStar warsThe trilogy focused on the Resistance as they took on the First Order, a descendant of the Evil Empire from the original trilogy. The first moviethe force awakens featuring the return of the veteranStar warsactors Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels. Hamill, however, only appeared in the last scene to set up the events ofThe Last Jedi. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Star Wars Highlights A Naboo Connection In The Force Awakens Hamill (@HamillHimself), when asked about his reveal at the end of the film, said he was inspired by Guinness. The movement features the figure hooded and showing his face with both hands rising to lift the hood, in a slow reveal given by the use of both hands. He said no one had told him how to do it, but wanted to give weight and drama to the moment, the same way Alec Guinness reveals his face in New hope. No one told me how to do it specifically. I just wanted to maximize the moment and accentuate the drama inherent in the reveal. I was, however, clearly influenced by Alec’s first appearance in the original film. https://t.co/Z3TgVkPk2c – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2021 Click here to view the post on Twitter The photo also includes a look at Luke’s metallic hand, after his original hand was cut off by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, giving further confirmation of the character’s identity, and a subtle reminder of what he needed to do to get to where he was. Although his identity is still linked toStar wars, Hamill has made a career in his roles as a voice actor, notably that of Joker in theBatman franchise and Fire Lord Ozai inAvatar: The Last Airbender. Hamill even had a cameo voice inThe Rise of Skywalker, where he played a character named Boolio but was credited with a false name. With Skywalker actually killed inThe Last Jedi, Hamill is unlikely to have any prominent roles in the futureStar wars projects. Despite the CGI recreation of his young self onThe Mandalorian, Hamill himself left a clear legacy in one of cinema’s biggest franchises with the work he produced in the main films. Although the last two films have been criticized,the force awakens will be remembered as a movie that all fans of the Distant Galaxy can love. Next: What Rey’s Millennium Falcon Role In The Force Awakens Really Meant Source: @HamillHimself How the MCU once secretly set up the Blades Eternals cameo

About the Author Warren Elliott

(44 published articles)

Warren Elliott is a freelance entertainment writer who recently worked for Screen Rant. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2020 with a degree in English and Creative Writing. Living in California, they also enjoy doing comedy, reading books, and playing tabletop RPGs. More from Warren Elliott

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/force-awakens-star-wars-mark-hamill-cameo-influence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos