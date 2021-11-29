Actor Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor





Actor Matthew McConaughey withdrew from his candidacy as a potential gubernatorial candidate on Sunday after months of playing with a campaign. In a video posted to his Twitter account, McConaughey said he was honored to be seen as “political leadership.” “It is a path of humility and inspiration to ponder,” said McConaughey. “It is also a path that I choose not to take at this time.” McConaughey’s video arrived just over two weeks before the deadline for applications for the Texas primary. Since the start of this year, McConaughey has said he has been considering a gubernatorial candidacy, although he did not say whether he will run for the Democratic primary, the Republican primary or as a candidate. independent. He has already described himself as “aggressively centrist”. GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term next year. He drew at least three main challengers, while Democrats secured their strongest candidate earlier this month when Beto O’Rourke launched his campaign against Abbott. Instead of running for office, McConaughey said he would continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders and create pathways for people to succeed in life. The prospect of a McConaughey candidacy had puzzled Texas and domestic politics for months. Some polls have shown him to have been a force to be reckoned with, leading Abbott into a one-on-one clash. But McConaughey never did much to explain how he would have presented himself, and he didn’t seem particularly sensitive to political events in Texas. During a podcast in October, he shows a lack of familiarity with the Republicans Priority Election Bill that prompted Democrats from Texas House to flee to Washington, DC, in protest this summer. He has drawn attention more recently to go out against impose COVID-19 vaccine requirements for young children. This article originally appearedd in The Texas Tribune, a non-partisan, nonprofit media organization that educates and engages with Texans on public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanantonioreport.org/mcconaughey-declines-gubernatorial-run-texas-tribune/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos