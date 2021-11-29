Calais Campbell Inactive vs. Cleveland Browns, 2021 Week 12





After not training all week, Calais Campbell (concussion) will not play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will be deprived of one of their best defensive players and face the best rushing offense in the NFL. Campbell has been on concussion protocol all week, and while head coach John Harbaugh said Friday Campbell was making “very encouraging” progress, the veteran defensive line will not be in the lineup. However, veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is active and will return after missing the last three games. He will join Justin Ellis, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack as defensive linemen in the rotation. Mack will make his Ravens debut after being signed last week. The Ravens have a tall order against the powerful Browns running offense, which averages 156.8 yards per game. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is third in the league in rushing yards (851) and has totaled at least 100 yards in four of his last five games. The Browns also have running back Kareem Hunt and starting right tackle Jack Conklin back in the lineup. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh) is active after missing last week’s game against the Bears, and Baltimore with Brown, Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins in the roster together for the second time this season. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh) and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (foot / knee) are both active after testing their injuries on the field before the game in front of head athletic coach Ron Medlin and coordinator defensive Wink Martindale. Averett returned to training Thursday and Friday and performed well in a starting role for the first time this season. Despite missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears, Averett leads the team with two interceptions and is third in tackles with 47. Second-year linebacker Malik Harrison is active as expected, having been hit in the calf by a stray bullet during Baltimore’s week off and missing the last three games. With outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Daelin Hayes on the injured and unable to play list against Cleveland, Harrison can bring depth to his primary position as inside linebacker, as well as to EDGE where he trained recently. Harrison played all seven games before his injury, making five starts with 22 tackles, including two for loss. Of the 10 Ravens listed as questionable on Friday, Campbell, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck) and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) are the only ones not playing. Veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour was signed in the 53-man roster on Saturday and is active to strengthen the cornerback’s depth. Tight end Josh Oliver, receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi are also inactive for the Ravens. Oliver is inactive for the first time this season, but Nick Boyle returned last week and will join Mark Andrews and Eric Tomlinson in the tight rotation. For the Browns, starting wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) will play after being questionable. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was ruled out on Friday, and the others inactive are fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, offensive tackle James Hudson III, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and defensive linemen Ifeadi Odenigbo and Tommy Togiai.

