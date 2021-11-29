KRK Makes SHOCKING Statements on Ranveer Singh Launch in Bollywood; says his father paid YRF Rs 20 crore

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is known for making nasty comments against Bollywood stars. He often gets into trouble for his controversial statements. He also recently had legal action against him, with Salman Khan accusing him of damaging his image. He had a libel case against him. Now KRK is back to make some shocking statements. Recently, he spoke about Ranveer Singh’s entry into Bollywood via Yash Raj Productions. Also Read – Rani Mukerji REVEALS The Only Movie About Her She Would Want Daughter Adira Chopra To Watch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ranveer Singh, who is now one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, was cast by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Productions in the film Band Baaja Baraat. He starred there alongside Anushka Sharma and the film was a huge success. This paved the way for Ranveer’s successful career in the industry. Now KRK has claimed it wasn’t Aditya Chopra who started it but YRF was just Ranveer’s way into Bollywood. He claimed that Ranveer’s father paid YRF R 20 crore to get his son started in the industry. KRK said, “Now you must be thinking that Ranveer Singh was also started by Yash Raj Films and he’s a big star today. So let me tell you Aditya didn’t launch Ranveer, but Ranveer was started via Aditya. “Further adding:” Ranveers father gave Aditya 20 crore rupees and after that YRF started him. ” Also Read – OTT News Today Trending: YRF Splurges To Recruit Four Top Heroes For OTT Debut, Squid Game Emerges As Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Show, And More

“This he said when reviewing the film by Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2. He didn’t say good things about the film and its cast. Check out his video below: Read also – From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: the 7 richest couples in Bollywood; their insane net worth will leave you stunned





