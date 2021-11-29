Lee You-young likes to be silly in “Maybe Love”

Actor Lee You-young returned to the big screen as a cute idiot, as she puts it, in the movie Maybe Love, which hit local theaters earlier this month.

Lee dreamed of playing a happy character and she decided to make her character a woman. who befriends a high school student who lives next door funny.

The director said she wanted me to look like a cute idiot, Lee said in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily. And I really did my best to make my character look like one.

Her character is called Jeong-won, who is married to a successful director. Her attempts to find work as an actress fail, and she finds solace in a friendship with the boy next door, who is called Seong-gyeong.

The actor shared how much she enjoyed working on set and how excited she was to finally see the final version of the film. Below are edited excerpts.

Q. Did you like the result of the film?

A. The movie turns out to be cute, just like a series of webtoons. The script was so entertaining when I read it, and the finished product was even better than I ever imagined. I knew the script and still laughed a lot while watching it. I think it will be kind of a gift to an audience that has gone through a very difficult time with Covid-19.



What made you decide to participate in this part?

Before deciding, I met the director. We talked about the characters, and the ideas she had for the characters were very clear. She had such a passion for each character, and I could feel that she really loved them. After seeing how passionate the director was, I was sure my character Jeong-won would turn out to be a very charming person.

Who is your character?

Jeong-won is someone who got married very early. Her husband is a director and she dreams of being an actress. She feels tiny as she knocks on every door to get auditions while her husband has a more established career. She also feels lonely because her husband is not very caring or verbally romantic. After a while, she becomes curious about the boy who lives next door. He sits alone on a bench every day. She gets close to him and makes funny scenes.



How did you make your character work?

I did my best to make my character a cute idiot. Every time she walks on the scene, she does something to arouse the curiosity of others. She didn’t have that many scenes in the movie, but she’s a lovable character.



Was the relationship with the neighbor romantic?

I think Jeong-won must have seen herself younger when she saw this boy. I don’t think it was anything romantic, but there must have been some human attraction because she found the time spent with him entertaining and joyful.



How did you like your character in the film?

I had wanted to try a happy game for a long time, and I think that feature went really well. Since my beginnings, I have taken a lot of characters who have had great difficulties in life. When you play such dark roles, you think about your character’s worries and you are inevitably swayed by very negative thoughts. When I played such characters, many people close to me told me that I looked too nervous and irritable. They were worried that I looked too much in character.

Was working on the set a joyful experience for you?

This time the shoot was so entertaining. I had no worries and just had fun. Even on set, all I had to do was chat with my actor partner Sung Yu-bin (who plays Seong-gyeong) and have fun. It really helped me resolve any dark and negative energy I had. The shoot was really so delicious, and I think audiences will be able to feel the joy that we all felt on set.



What was it like working with director Cho Eun-ji?

The director was an actor. She knows things from an actor’s point of view, so that was good. Plus, there was a kind of sympathy that we felt together deeply as actors. When she didn’t like the acting style I was presenting, she demonstrated what she wanted herself. It allowed me to instantly understand what to do.



How does it feel to be in a movie that opened right after the With Corona policies were passed?

I think the new strategy inspired many people to visit theaters. I feel relieved. Hopefully this will work as a turning point to revive the film industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Everyone was really exhausted. I’m glad this movie is out now and hope all viewers take home a big laugh at our movie.

BY SANG-WOO PARK [[email protected]]