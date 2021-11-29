7 franchise actors who auditioned for different roles

In many cases, an actor will audition for a specific character, and if it suits him best, he will be chosen for the role. This has happened with many roles inStar wars, including Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

However, it is not always that simple. Aside from the other ways an actor can be brought into the franchise, sometimes an actor auditions for a specific character, and while the production goes with someone else for the role, he likes the actor enough for it. ‘bring in as a different character. With eleven films spanning several decades, it’s no surprise that all of the cast fromStar wars got the role they originally auditioned for.





7 Billie Lourd originally auditioned for Rey

As the actual daughter of Carrie Fisher, some would have considered Billie Lourd to have an edge over the competition when it comes to Star wars hearings. Nonetheless, despite her eventual role in the Sequel trilogy as Lieutenant Connix, she initially opted for a much larger role.

Auditioning alongside a number of other actresses for the role of Rey, Lourd was defeated by the then largely unknown Daisy Ridley. Despite this, Lourd would make his debut as Connix inthe force awakens, the same film, and reprint it for appearances in each of the films in the sequel trilogy.

6 Peter Cushing was originally Obi-Wan Kenobi

When George Lucas set out to createStar wars,an actor he had in mind from the start was Peter Cushing. Cushing had previously played many roles in genre films, despite his acting pedigree, and was one of the few who was optimistic about the film’s success.

Although Cushing was wanted long before any audition, Lucas had initially considered playing Obi-Wan Kenobi, believing that the actor’s dignity would match the character. After the two met, however, Lucas decided that Cushing was a better match for the evil Grand Moff Tarkin and chose him without an audition.

5 Vinette Robinson waited a long time for her role

As with the main female character in each trilogy, there was fierce competition for the role of Padme Amidala before Natalie Portman was ultimately chosen for the role. One of the suitors was a British actress named Vinette Robinson, now best known for her role as Rosa Parks inDoctor Who.

Audition for the role of Amidala beforeThe phantom menace, Robinson would have to wait until the next trilogy to secure a role in the franchise, playing the role of Pilot Tyce inThe Rise of Skywalker.

4 Lucas originally wanted David Prowse for Chewbacca

Two characters inStar wars were chosen more for the physical presence of their actors than for their acting skills. It was for parts of Chewbacca, who had to be huge but didn’t want to talk, and Darth Vader, whose voice would eventually be voiced by James Earl Jones, but needed some terrifying physique.

Knowing bodybuilder David Prowse, Lucas first saw him as a candidate for Chewbacca and approached him. In a reversal of what is typical, however, Prowse was reluctant to play a good guy and instead requested the role of Vader. Lucas gave it to him and chose Peter Mayhew to play the famous Wookie.

3 Brian Blessed was too strong for Sio Bibble

By the time The phantom menace was being done, Star wars was one of the most beloved and popular film franchises in the world, and many leading actors were eager for the chance to star in the long-awaited prequels. One of those actors was Brian Blessed.

Initially, Blessed auditioned for the role of Sio Bibble, Naboo’s mild-mannered planetary governor. After her audition, Blessed was considered “too loud” for the role. When the production had to choose the enthusiastic leader of the Gungans, Blessed’s exuberant hearing came to mind, and he was cast in the role of Boss Nass.

2 Jessica Henwick auditioned for two roles

Jessica Henwick was one of many candidates to audition to play Rey beforethe force awakensbefore Daisy Ridley gets the part. Impressing the production with her performance, she got a small role as Jessika Pava in the film, a pilot under the command of Poe Dameron.

In an unusual twist, following her role as Pava, Henwick auditioned for the franchise again. Once again setting her sights on a lead role, she auditioned for Qi’ra inSolo: A Star Wars Story, but lost to Emilia Clarke.

1 Billy Dee Williams wanted to be Han

With George Lucas who succeedsAmerican graffiti, his next project caught the attention of many actors, despite the generally low opinion of science fiction films at the time. As a result, Han Solo’s role garnered a lot of interest from many actors.

One of those actors was Billy Dee Williams, who loved the role of the space villain. In the end, all of the cast lost to Harrison Ford, a carpenter who was brought in to read with those who auditioned. Williams would be given a role inThe Empire Strikes Back like Han Lando Calrissian’s old friend.

