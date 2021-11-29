Taapsee Pannu opens up about matching beauty standards, says she doesn’t have full lips like other actresses





Taapsee Pannu is one of the outstanding actors in Bollywood. The diva has stunned us all with her performances in various films, including Pink, Haseen Dillruba, Thappad and Badla, among others. The actress recently spoke about the beauty standards set by Bollywood and how she defined beauty as a child. TAAPSEE PANNU OPENS ON ITS DEFINITION OF BEAUTY Taapsee Pannu recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan India magazine. The actress is more beautiful than ever in green. In an interview with the magazine, Tappsee opened up about a small incident at school that changed her outlook on beauty and appearance. She said, “I didn’t have those big doe eyes; I didn’t have a sleek little nose … I had that big royal nose, as people call it. I didn’t have lips. plumper or straight, silky hair, you know, the kind of hair actresses turn over. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on TV had hair that looked like mine. And so, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened twice using these terrible chemical treatments available at the time. And this has completely ruined my hair! At first I was so frustrated with having floppy ends with curly locks growing on top, then I was horrified when my hair started to fall out (sic). “ She went on to say that she had never had a conventional actress look. “So yes, I didn’t fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change, and I failed miserably. Until finally I realized that I had to live with it and loving what i have today i understand how beautiful i am. it’s when you really love the way you are (sic), ”she said. Taapsee spent 8 years in Bollywood this year. The actress made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, and made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 David Dhawan comedy, Chashme Baddoor. She will then be seen in Shabaash Mithu. In the film, Taapsee will play the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. READ ALSO | Taapsee Pannu Loop Looop Lapeta, now batting for Shabaash Mithu READ ALSO | Taapsee Pannu trains with former Mithali teammate Rajs Nooshin for Shabaash Mithu

