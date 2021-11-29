House of Gucci: which actor played his role best?

With its star-studded cast of award-winning actors, it stands to reason thatGucci Housewould have a variety of convincing performance. Ridley Scott has assembled a team of artists with a dazzling array of acting styles, each adding their own unique twist to the rise and fall of the Gucci family, the proliferation of its iconic brand and the ambitious machinations of Patrizia. Reggiani, the woman responsible for the murder of her heir.

RELATED: House Of Gucci Main Characters Ranked By Intelligence

From the chewy twist of Lady Gaga’s landscapes to the exaggerated and charismatic ode of Patrizia and Jared Leto to Pagliacci with Paolo to the dark prodigal son of Adam Driver Maurizio, the naturally avuncular Aldo of Al Pacino and the small but integral role of Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, there are almost too many solid performance to choose from, but only one is as thin as the luxury brand itself.





ten Youssef Kerkour

As businessman and financier Nemir Kirdar, one of the key figures to step in and save the Gucci brand from ruin under Maurizio Gucci, Youssef Kerkour makes good use of his relatively modest but vital role.

Kerkour imbues his character with poise, civility, and insight, as he rightly recognizes the problems inherent in investing in a family business like Gucci. He is thoughtful but outspoken when he explains that the difficult choices necessary to make Gucci a world famous brand cannot be hampered by the emotional baggage of family dysfunction.

9 Warden Carney

Reeve Carney’s role as legendary designer Tom Ford isn’t significant, but unlike Karl Lagerfeld and other short-lived fashion industry icons featured throughout the film, he has lines of dialogue. and is part of a period of significant transformation for the Gucci brand under the leadership of Maurizio. .

Carney describes Ford as a soft-spoken visionary with the Herculean task of making Gucci an international sensation, and one of the only designers to collaborate with Gucci at a time when he looked like a golden sinking ship. Drawing on its foundation of luxury leather goods such as shoes, belts and handbags, it helped make Gucci a staple in ’90s fashion in its most desperate time.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

8 Camille Cottin

It can be a thankless role, portraying the antagonist of a prominent couple, but as Paola Franchi, French actress Camille Cottin manages to make her role well balanced and fully designed. As Maurizio’s childhood friend, she represents happy, greedy memories to him, and when they reconnect as adulthood, she offers him a chance to be who he wants to be rather than what. the Gucci family (and Patrizia) think it should be.

Contrasting with Lady Gaga’s wild energy as Patrizia, Cottin makes Paola a sensitive and stoic woman who, far from being seen as a pure manipulator, wants to save her friend who seems unable to leave an unhappy marriage otherwise.

7 Jack huston

As Gucci family lawyer Domenico De Sole, the role of Jack Huson is a constant part of the melodrama. Where Gucci’s are volatile and unpredictable, De Sole is methodical and calculating, and Huston no doubt imbues him with measured intelligence and insight.

RELATED: 10 More Movies Starring The Cast Of Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci

De Sole is Rodolfo Gucci’s right-hand man and, after his death, begins advising his son Maurizio, often coming out of nowhere to absolve a legal case, such as when Paolo tries to search Maurizio’s Milan house by the financial police, forcing him to flee to Switzerland. He helps Maurizio escape, covers for Patrizia, and even takes care of their divorce proceedings when their relationship breaks down. When he finally becomes CEO of Gucci America, it’s no surprise, given his knowledge of the family and its secrets.

6 Salma hayek

In one of her best recent films, Salma Hayek brings all her charisma to the role of Pina, a psychic medium who helps guide Patrizia as she navigates Gucci’s tumultuous inner circle. There is some debate as to whether or not Pina is a con artist, especially since it is her psychic take on Maurizio with Paola that pushes Patrizia to the extreme, and it’s clear that she enjoys a certain privilege by associating with Gucci.

Hayek lends an almost maternal quality to her role, making Pina protective and defensive of her friend and possible co-conspirator. Despite all her warmth, she has a dark side, bringing out the worst in Patrizia as she rings silky affirmations to push her up the social ladder of Italy.

5 Jeremy Irons

As the majority shareholder of the Gucci brand and its self-proclaimed patriarch, Jeremy Irons gives Rodolfo Gucci an aura of severity. He married for love but refuses his only son Maurizio the right to do the same, cutting him off from the family fortune when he engages with Patrizia, a woman from a working-class family whom Rodolfo considers below ‘them.

Even though his Italian accent falters at times, few actors are as good at committing mocking character assassinations as he is (it’s no wonder Irons is drawn to the role of villains). The actor portrays an austere figure steeped in volatility, who often lashes out at anyone who threatens the comforts of being stuck in the past. Irons seems to capture the Shakespearean nature of his archetype, a tyrant who influences his son and his inheritance even in death and manages to leave the indelible mark on the world he so desperately desired.

4 Adam Pilot

Adam Driver, at home playing both heroes and villains, brings intensity to even the most understated roles. As Maurizio Gucci, his natural charisma is fully displayed, all shy smile and awkward movement of limbs. He has an obvious chemistry with Lady Gaga, and some of his best scenes are found at the start of the movie with her.

Driver stands out precisely because he makes subtle acting decisions, but his performance tends to be swallowed up when he’s in a room filled with more eccentric actors playing another Guccis. His slow transformation from an idealistic and awkward law student into a callous, materialistic rake is not as dynamic as his ugly turn in the other Ridley Scott film.The last duel,but as far as realistic villains go, it’s much more specific.

3 Jared leto

There are few characters in the film as emotionally tortured as Paolo Gucci, whom Jared Leto portrays with seriousness and tenderness, even though those around him see him as incompetent embarrassment. The former creative director and vice president of Gucci spends most of the film trying to prove his worth to people who don’t understand his craft.

RELATED: House Of Gucci Main Characters Ranked By Sympathy

It is this feeling of despair that makes Paolo such a tragic yet identifiable figure. Like the most motivated artists, he can do nothing but create, Leto’s manners and prosthetics can be distracting at times, but there is no denying the efforts he makes to honor Paolo, the forgotten, no. conventional and daring Gucci.

2 Al Pacino

There’s something about Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci in this movie that feels like it’s completely inhabited. Far from being a sleepwalker through the role, he just seems to have put on Aldo’s leather moccasins as if they had always been tailored just for him.

There are two beautiful scenes where Pacino puts his infamous loud staccato to good use: when he finds out that his son Paolo has sold his stake in the Gucci company, and when he cedes everything to Maurizio, making him the new majority shareholder. . They capture the rage and sorrow of his almost primitive despair, as he watches helplessly as everything he has worked for slip through his fingers.

1 Lady Gaga

As Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga anchors the entire film and transforms it from a disputed family melodrama into an opera saga. Not only does Gaga bear a striking resemblance to her real-life inspiration, but she also describes her as something other than the sensational criminal mastermind that the media has labeled her.

Gaga acknowledges that Patrizia is a real person who became desperate once she got what she wanted and lost it. Gaga reveals the pain of someone who couldn’t face a return to a life of scratching after tasting luxury. She is above all a survivor, who fights in a world dominated by men, and Gaga manages to infuse her with complexity, depth and sensitivity in a role that could have been so easily caricature.

NEXT: The 5 Best Characters From The Last Duel



Next

10 unpopular opinions on the X-Men comics, according to Reddit







About the Author