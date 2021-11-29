Ravens DT Calais Campbell inactive; WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to play against Browns – The Mercury News





Veteran Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell will not play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night due to a concussion. Campbell has not trained for the week and has been listed as questionable. All NFL players who have suffered a concussion or have shown signs of a concussion must go through a five-step process before they are allowed to practice or participate fully in a game. Prior to Sunday, Campbell had started every Ravens game this season. With Campbell out, backup defensive tackle Broderick Washington will likely start. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), tackle Cedric Ogebuehi (thigh) and tight end Josh Oliver are also inactive, although wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood Brown will adjust after missing the last game of the week against the Chicago Bears with a thigh injury. Brown, who was the Ravens’ main receiver with 719 yards and six touchdowns, has been limited to practice this week and has been listed as questionable. Veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is active after missing the last three games. Williams did not train on Friday due to a rest and had only a limited number of participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip / foot), cornerback Tavon Young (foot / knee) and Anthony Averrett (thigh) are also active. . Browns running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) were activated from the injured reserve list on Friday and are expected to play. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion), fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle James Hudson III, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai are inactive.

