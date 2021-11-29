Hollywood Christmas parade returns to spotlight after pandemic hiatus – Daily Breeze





Santa Claus makes an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the start of the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Also on the carpet are the five parade hosts Dean Cain, Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams. (Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer)

The Nate Trumans Star Car Club poses for a photo ahead of the start of the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

LAPD officers Johnnie Johnson, Senior Officer Brian Oliver, Sgt. Chad Costello and Senior Senior Officer Paul Jordan on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Santa Claus makes an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the start of the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Also on the carpet are the five parade hosts Dean Cain, Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams. (Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer) Hollywood’s long Christmas parade, a Southern California holiday tradition, resumed its full swing on Sunday, November 28, after being canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health officials have given the parade the green light this year, but have warned parade attendees to exercise caution in the coronavirus era and wear face coverings. The event, held in support of the US Marines Toys for Tots initiative, brought together 5,000 live attendees, including VIP attendees, marching bands and four-story balloons similar to those featured in the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parade Grand Marshal Sheryl Underwood of CBS’s The Talk said she was very excited to support the Toys for Tots effort. “What you really want is every kid to wake up in the morning and have a toy,” Underwood said. “It makes them believe and dream, especially now more than ever.” The 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade descends Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

State Senator Maria Elena Durazo joins the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade as she walks down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

City Council Member Kevin de Leon joins the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade as it descends Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Manhattan Beach’s Mira Costa High School Marching Band joins the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Mira Costa High School Marching Band, conducted by Joel Carlson, joins the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Manhattan Beach’s Mira Costa High School Marching Band joins the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

The Milton High School Marching Band join the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade as they descend Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

The 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade descends Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer) Underwood, Chairman and CEO of Toys for Tots William Lomas, and Lt. Gen. James B. Laster of the U.S. Marines all received special certificates of recognition for their outstanding support of Toys for Tots in the city of Los Angeles. . Celebrity hosts for this year’s show, aside from Underwood, included: CHiPs star Erik Estrada, travel host Laura McKenzie, TV Superman Dean Cain, actress Elizabeth Stanton and talk show host Montel Williams . The parade traveled along a 3.2-mile U-shaped route through the Hollywood area, with performances from the US Marine Corps Band, as well as several local dance academies and high school marching bands. . Another exciting element of the parade: More than 250 new models and cars presented in classic films. Most notable were the DeLorean Back To The Future, the Aston Martin Vanquish from James Bond from Die Another Day, and the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine van. The Idaho Potato Truck, with a two-deck, two-ton potato, also made an appearance. However, perhaps the most anticipated participant of the parade was, of course, Santa Claus himself. St. Nick said he was very happy to see all of the children and their families return to the parade route this year. “Where I am sitting, watching the families, the most moving moment is seeing all the little ones on the sidewalk in front,” he said. “They know I’m waving directly to them, and it’s really nice to see their faces light up knowing that Santa has made them out.” Danny Trejo – the San Fernando Valley native who has built a tough tough career in parallel lives as a restaurateur and philanthropist – was thrilled that the parade returned. “I’m originally from Los Angeles and have been here forever,” Trejo said. “And that has always been on the menu. It’s just awesome. And to be part of it, such an honor. The Christmas parade has only been canceled a handful of times since its inception in 1928. Authorities initially decided not to host the live event from 1942 to 1944, at the height of WWII, and then again last year, due to the pandemic. Authorities last week urged spectators to enjoy this year’s comeback, but remember to take precautions because COVID has not gone away. While local coronavirus statistics have been largely stable in recent weeks, concern was rekindled over the weekend as Los Angeles County Public Health officials acknowledged over the course of the week. weekend they were on the lookout for the new variant of Omicron detected in Africa, Europe and Canada. “After 20 very difficult months, and to say the least, for all of us this weekend, once again, Hollywood will serve as the backdrop to a beloved holiday tradition here in the City of Angels, Hollywood’s 89th annual Christmas Parade, ”LA City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell, whose 13th Borough includes Hollywood, said last week. LA County recommended that people wear masks, even outdoors, in crowds of more than 10,000 people. “There will be over 10,000 people watching this parade in person,” said O’Farrell. “So let’s take these precautions. Friends, we are starting to come out of this pandemic. Let’s get out of there and take the necessary precautions so that there are no additional epidemics. “ On Sunday, a group of parade participants, visiting Los Angeles from Washington, said they accidentally ended up on the parade route. “We just wanted to take a little trip here to see the stars,” Carolina Filippi said. “But we can’t wait to see what happens.” The festivities will air as a two-hour special on The CW Network on Friday, December 17. City News Service contributed to this report

