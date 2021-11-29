Virgil Abloh dies at 41ExBulletin

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away. Abloh was the founder of the Off-White label and artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, making him one of the most powerful black designers in the world and a luminary who helped cement streetwear as haute couture. He was only 41 years old and had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer for two years. To tell us more, we have Karen Grigsby Bates from NPR. Thank you very much for joining us, Karen.

KAREN GRIGSBY BATES, BYLINE: Hi, David.

FOLKENFLIK: So Abloh was a friend and creative collaborator of Kanye West before creating the Off-White brand and leading menswear at Louis Vuitton. Where was he sitting in this world of streetwear and high fashion?

BATES: David, I spoke with Booth Moore. She is the editor of the industry bible Women’s Wear Daily. And she pointed out that Abloh was a trailblazer and said her entry into fashion was unique.

BOOTH MOORE: You know, he grew up on pop culture, not through traditional design channels. And he was very good at bridging the gaps between different disciplines. He was a DJ himself and had huge success on social media before going into fashion. And so he really changed the image of what a fashion designer should be, that is, someone who can bring together a lot of collaborators, who comes with a fan base.

BATES: Moore also said that due to her non-linear entry into fashion, Abloh is a huge source of inspiration for young creatives.

FOLKENFLIK: And how would you describe its impact on the world of men’s fashion?

BATES: Not just menswear, David – with his company Off-White, Virgil Abloh was one of the first to embrace streetwear and the crossbreed of streetwear in fashion. Here is Booth Moore again.

MOORE: He had this sort of clever way of labeling things in his line where it would be the actual name of the thing, like a shoe or a hoodie, and that would kind of be part of the labeling. And so, you know, it created this mystique around the objects.

FOLKENFLIK: So did he have a defining vision? Was there a guideline that you could recognize that was present in his work?

BATES: Oh, yeah. Pop culture was really important to him, and he drew a lot of his influences from what young people wore and were interested in. He was a great collaborator. And because he had famous friends, he sometimes collaborated with people like Kanye, as you mentioned earlier, and Jay-Z on things they were interested in. And it wasn’t just individuals, David. Over the years, Abloh has collaborated with Nike, Evian, the fancy outerwear company Moncler. He worked with IKEA on furniture and organized a major exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in London with artist Takashi Murakami, whose work is saturated with references to pop culture. I mean, he was everywhere.

FOLKENFLIK: What do you think Virgil Abloh will be remembered for?

BATES: I asked Booth more about this, and she responded immediately.

MOORE: Virgil has been a catalyst for much of what is now expected of the industry and what it’s slowly approaching.

BATES: You know, David, the New York Times says Virgil Abloh’s role at LVMH, the group that Louis Vuitton was part of, “made him the most powerful black executive in the most powerful luxury group in the world.” . And in an industry still grappling with race and diversity, his death will leave a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

FOLKENFLIK: It’s Karen Grigsby Bates. She is a senior correspondent for the Code Switch team at NPR. Thanks, Karen.

BATES: You’re welcome.

