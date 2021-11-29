In the nightmares of Hollywood mad god monster creator Phil Tippett





According to his account, the roots of what he has always done go back to his childhood. I was always a freak when I was a kid. I just spent years from when I was eight, drawing things, painting, sculpting. Two crucial influences were the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch and the work of Hollywood stop-motion pioneer Ray Harryhausen, who made the battle of the skeletons famous in 1963. Jason and the Argonauts. Some creations by host Phil Tippetts. Later there were other equally important encounters. There were the concept artists he had met when he was a student in 1970s California, like the late Michael Asher, and there were Star wars creator George Lucas, who not only gave Tippett his debut in the industry, but recognized him as a soul mate. He just liked my job. If you look at, for example, the Jabbas Palace group, everything is really wacky. Where do these come from? I do not know. A model in Mad God. Tippett says his life has been full of mentors and a lot of his satisfaction in film seems to come from working together. He praises many of the team he has worked with Mad god, including the young students he takes turns supervising. Loading On the other hand, as an artist who works entirely from the unconscious, he has a strong sense of the dread of isolation which is perhaps part of what Mad god is really about. You can only know your own mind. So my mind is a cage, and that’s where I’m unconsciously trapped. But inside is an entire universe. And you never know which path you’re going to take, or where it’s going to lead. And Mad god led to mental depression for me, then I had to go to the psychiatric ward for a little while, then it took me six weeks to recover. Finally finishing the film is both a personal triumph and to some extent a relief. I will never do another Mad god, already. It’s impossible. It is a unique affair. That said, he’s already completed a preview and around 800 storyboards for an intentionally more commercial sequel, the enigmatic titled Peking Pendequin, which he describes as influenced by classic Warner Brothers and Popeye cartoons. Jabba the Hutt: the original and the best. Like the canary sings a song, it’s gonna make me feel one way or another, he concedes. There is a certain amount of darkness. But it’s much more humorous, with very bright colors, and … happy. A happy film by Phil Tippett: even he looks a little surprised. But why not? In his universe, the strangest things are possible. Mad god screened as part of the Monster Fest at Cinema Nova this Saturday.

