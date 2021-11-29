Fashion designer Ace Virgil Abloh dies Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar Bollywood celebrities share their condolences





Image source: INSTA / SUSSANEKHAN Fashion designer Ace Virgil Abloh dies; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and more celebrities share condolences Strong points Virgil was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma – a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2019

His shocking disappearance shocked everyone, including many Bollywood celebrities

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children After battling cancer for several years, star fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41. Virgil, who died Sunday, was the founder of fashion company Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. Her disappearance was confirmed by her labels on social media, Variety reported. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma – a rare and aggressive form of cancer – in 2019. His shocking disappearance shocked everyone. Not only that, but many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and others are also extremely saddened after learning of Abloh’s death. “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom”, wrote the CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault on Instagram . “The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend,” he added. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a photo of Abloh and wrote: “Gone too early.” Image source: INSTA Bollywood celebrities share condolences after the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh “It’s just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed,” filmmaker Karan Johar wrote in his IG Story. Image source: INSTA Bollywood celebrities share condolences after the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh Mourning the disappearance of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote: “In the history of art and design, if there was a designer who revolutionized concepts to think beyond, it’s that legend… There will never be another Virgil Abloh. “ Arjun Kapoor also expressed his grief. He posted a photo of Abloh and captioned it with a heartbroken emoji. Image source: INSTA Bollywood celebrities share condolences after the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh May Virgil rest in peace!

