Trial of Jussie Smollett, actor accused of faking a hate crime begins





In 2019, actor Jussie Smollett said he was assaulted by two men shouting racist and homophobic slurs.

Soon after, the police accused him of organizing the attack to further his career, which he denied.

His criminal trial is due to open Monday after delays related to the processing of the case and the pandemic. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The criminal trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of organizing a hate crime against himself, is due to begin on Monday after years of delay. In January 2019, Smollett reported to Chicago police that he was attacked by two men wearing ski masks on his way home from a Subway sandwich shop around 2 a.m., claiming they had shouted racist and homophobic slurs and referred to former President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.” He also said the men had placed a noose around his neck. At the time of the attack, Smollett, who is black and openly gay, was playing on the television show “Empire”, which was filmed in Chicago. Shortly after the attack, which was first investigated as a hate crime, police and prosecutors said they believed Smollett himself had staged it . He was charged with making a false report to the police and was charged with the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. Smollett denied the charges. Then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said shortly after the alleged attack that Smollett sent himself a letter with racist and homophobic content and organized the attack when it did not attract attention. He said two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, told police Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to fake the attack because he was not happy with his salary on “Empire”. Johnson, who is also black, said Smollett had exploited “the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.” “Why would anyone, especially an African American male, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? Johnson said. “How could anyone look at the hatred and suffering associated with this symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate this symbol to promote their own public profile?” Smollett maintained his account of the attack. In 2019, his lawyer said in a declaration the payments Smollett made to the Osundairo brothers were for personal training. In the upcoming trial, the Osundairo brothers will be key prosecution witnesses, the Chicago Tribune reported. Smollett’s lawyers are expected to argue the brothers set him up. The trial was delayed due to the dropping and laying of charges, a investigation on how the case was handled and the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

