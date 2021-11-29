Entertainment
Boeing presents 100 billion grant to Foundation For Delaware County – Delco Times
MEDIA – The Foundation For Delaware County recently announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity has received a grant of $ 100,000 from Boeing Philadelphia.
Housing stability is the first rung on the ladder of economic opportunity, said Michele Hengey, Boeing Community Investor for Delaware County, and Boeing recognizes the need for safe, stable and affordable housing for families in poor areas. served from Delaware County. Our partnership with the Delaware County Foundation’s HOPE program addresses this need and provides direct assistance to women and families in our community.
The HOPE program addresses immediate and systemic barriers to healthy housing in Delaware County. Housing is a key social determinant of health and critically important to building a healthy and equitable county. HOPE provides direct financial assistance, financial literacy training, and support to participants to help them maintain stable housing, achieve financial security, and build wealth. Staff also engage in advocacy to remove systemic barriers to healthy permanent housing by serving as a catalyst and convener to collectively build a more equitable housing system in Delaware County.
Boeing recognized that the HOPE program has enormous potential to make a real impact on our local community. We need children to grow up in safe, stable, affordable housing, and that’s a real gap here in Delaware County, where Boeing Philadelphia is located. We are very grateful to Boeing for choosing HOPE for its investment, said Frances Sheehan, president of the Delaware County Foundation.
Having a safe home free from physical hazards is essential for good health. When families struggle with a leaky roof, mold in their home, or rental insecurity, it may be impossible to focus on a healthy pregnancy and other family demands.
Delaware County has the second highest black / white residential segregation among all listed counties in the Commonwealth. It also has the second highest non-White / White segregation. This inequity has a significant impact on communities of color by reducing housing opportunities, widening the healthy housing gap, and affecting the housing stability and educational opportunities of children in Delaware County.
According to County Health Rankings, Delaware County has the sixth highest rate of severe housing problems among Pennsylvania counties and the fifth highest rate of severe housing costs: 16% of Delaware County households are experiencing at least one of these housing problems: overcrowding, high housing costs, lack of kitchen facilities or lack of plumbing facilities; 15% of households spend 50% or more of their family income on housing.
While insecurity and housing conditions have been exacerbated and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the inequalities associated with affordable and healthy housing are not new and will certainly persist if systemic improvements are not made now.
Learn more about HOPE at https://delcofoundation.org/community-programs/our-initiatives/housing-opportunities-program-for-equity-hope.
A public charity founded in 2016, the Delaware County Foundation is the largest philanthropic organization serving Delaware County and is headquartered in media and service locations in Eddystone, Upper Darby, and Springfield. To learn more, visithttp://www.delcofoundation.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @DelcoFdn.
Neumann presents a Christmas concert
Students and professors at Neumann University will capture the holiday spirit on Thursday, December 7th. 2, performing vocal and instrumental musical selections, including traditional, spiritual and age-old holiday favorites. Entitled In the Spirit of Christmas, the concert begins at 1:30 p.m. in the university’s Meagher Theater.
Songs on the program include Winter Wonderland, Angels Carol, White Christmas, SilentNight, O Come All Ye Faithful, Angels We Have Heard on High, Joy to the World and Caroling, Caroling.
The selections will be presented by members of the Neumann University Concert Chorale, led by Dr Yukiko Ishida, and the Neumann University Jazz Band, led by Dr Richard Sayers.
In accordance with public health guidelines, masks are mandatory for the concert and seats will be limited so members of the public can stretch out inside the 300-seat theater.
The show is sponsored by the Cultural Arts Forumat Neumann. Admission is $ 10. Proceeds go to the Dr. Margaret Mary Kearney Scholarship Fund, which helps non-traditional college students.
For a full calendar of cultural events in Neumann, visit http://www.neumann.edu/arts.
Delaware County Veterans Memorial needs help filling the bus with toys
The Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association, 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, will be holding its annual toy, food and clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.
Area residents are encouraged to drive and drop off their donations to help DCVMA fill a bus to help local residents in need.
A list of collected items is available on http://www.DelcoVeteransMemorial.org. To volunteer at the event, email [email protected] or call 610-400-8722.
Audience invited to the Christmas drive-in
Christ United Methodist Church will host a Christmas drive-through trip from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday,
December 11. The community is invited to return to the city of Bethlehem and experience the real
Christmas story. See the prophet Isaiah proclaim the birth of Jesus and visit Mary and Elizabeth.
Visitors will be counted by the enumerator, walk past the hostel, receive refreshments and view the
stable which houses the Child Jesus.
This is a free family event, but donations are welcome. People can also drop off new women’s and men’s socis, as well as clean, lightly used coats for the homeless. Christ Church is located at 2900 Springfield Road, Broomall.
The Emmanuel Christmas Bazaar is scheduled for December 4
The Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Chester Pike, Norwood will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. This year, homemade Christmas cookies will come pre-packaged in small quantities, but customers can select which type to buy by the pound. Other homemade pastries and sweets will also be available, along with a variety of fresh soups in ready-to-eat mason jars. Lunch will be available for purchase at the bazaar, along with crafts and flea market tables.
For more information call 610-586-5860 or visithttp://immanuelnorwood.org.
Pantry 1 Food Mart in Crum Lynne Now Offers U-Haul Trucks and Supplies
U-Haul of Pennsylvania announced this week that Pantry 1 Food Mart in the Crum Lynne section of Ridley Township has signed up as a U-Haul neighborhood dealership to serve the community. Pantry 1 Food Mart at 609 Chester Pike will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 6 am-9pm Saturday; and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealership by calling 610-586-0607.
When customers rent from a U-Haul dealership, they are directly supporting a small independent business in their community. Since no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. These are simply small businesses that have dedicated some of their field space to U-Haul equipment and some of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the Dealer Program and how to join by visitinghttp://uhaul.com/dealer.
