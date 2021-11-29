What’s up with Juice Landry, Rashard Higgins

There’s a very good reason why Jarvis “Juice” Landry and Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins both have downfall years for the Cleveland Browns.

The buzz for both players has been the opposite of the buzz for Odell Beckham, Jr. Baker Mayfield has great chemistry with both players and knows every little move that each player is going to make. Because of this, he can throw the ball with pinpoint accuracy into a small window where only the receiver can catch – and an interception is nearly impossible.

The problem is, Baker Mayfield is playing with a brace that holds his left shoulder together, and despite protests to the contrary, it interferes with his natural throwing motion and he has lost that precise precision.

Mayfield still has one of the strongest arms in the game and can throw the ball deep to speed up demons like Donovan Peoples-Jones who, with time, can outrun the opposing defensive backs with his speed.

Landry and Higgins, on the other hand, seek to open up for just a split second so Mayfield can pierce them with a bullet thrown through a small window. That’s why Higgins was totally ineffective for the Browns in 2017 when DeShone Kizer was the quarterback.

Kizer had a fairly strong arm, but he was looking for a window the size of a Macy’s department store. As Higgins couldn’t provide this, he was rarely targeted and was unproductive. He improved considerably when he met Mayfield and has done well since, with the exception of 2019 when he managed to land in Coach Freddie Kitchens’ doghouse.

The problem this season is that Mayfield has lost his accuracy due to injury (although not everyone would agree with that assessment, of course). It can’t be a coincidence that both Landry and Higgins’ performances fell at the same time.

Since Mayfield started throwing with the brace, Landry’s stats are 21 catches for 36 targets, a catch percentage of 58.3, well below his career average of 66.6 percent. Landry’s best game was the opener against Kansas City, in which he made five catches on five targets, with 84 yards of scrimmage on 51 snaps.

He only had two snaps against Houston the following week with a nine-yard capture before suffering an MCL sprain. Mayfield suffered his torn labrum injury in the same game.

Landry’s total scrimmage yards per snap was 92/53 or 1.74 TYFS / snap, which is All-Pro territory. After returning to training, his TYFS / Snap is 0.85. That’s not enough to get a starting position in the NFL.

Higgins had only one catch in a target before Mayfield’s injury. It is not readily available how many shots Higgins took before and after Mayfield’s injury, but overall since Mayfield’s injury he has 14 receptions from 30 targets, for a capture percentage of 46.7. For the season, he has 185 TYFS in 356 snaps, or 0.52 TYFS / snap. This is by far the worst statistical season of his career.

So, to you talented sleuths, what are your eyeballs saying? Did Jarvis Landry lose his mojo at age 29 just two years after making the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in a row? We can argue how much of Landry’s bad numbers due to Landry’s injuries versus Mayfield’s.

However, the eyeball test tells this fan that Landry still has it. He never had the speed to catch the bomb, but he always had the quickness to open up for a quarterback who can perform a surgical air strike. Mayfield just lost that ability as he has to throw his passes while wearing a straitjacket. When they repair that shoulder surgically and he can lose the splint, he himself will be accurate.

Likewise, Higgins has been in good health this season and is only 27 years old. It doesn’t make sense for his performance to fall off a cliff due to dawning old age. He has skills similar to Landry’s, but not at the All-Pro level. He needs a precise quarterback to be productive in a ball control attack.

It’s very likely that a healthy Mayfield who could pitch with pinpoint accuracy would double the production of Juice Landry and Hollywood Higgins. Mayfield’s current version, with the torn labrum and shoulder brace, cannot take enough advantage of the skills these receptors offer.