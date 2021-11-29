Entertainment
Windborne on December 4th at Oswego Music Hall | Arts and entertainment
OSWEGO COUNTY – Windborne will perform at Oswego Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on December 4. With 20 years of experience studying polyphonic music across the globe, Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Mahoney Rowan and Will Thomas Rowan share a vibrant energy on stage with a mix of vocals that can only come from decades of friendship and dedicated practice. The ensemble effortlessly switches between radically different styles of music, taking its audience on a journey that crosses continents and centuries, illuminating and developing the deep power and variation of the human voice. Singers educate while entertaining, sharing stories about their songs and explaining the background and characteristics of the styles in which they sing.
You can find more information and videos at WindborneSingers.com or any other social media @Windbornesingers.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a full performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop by the River’s End Bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
National stage ticket prices range from $ 15 to $ 19 at the door. Students are $ 10. Children 16 and under are half price and children under five are free. Buy tickets for any concert, online or at the Rivers End bookstore.
Open Mic Friday opens the weekend of December 3, with guest host Mark Wahl. The evening begins at 7 pm followed by the artists who register that evening, from 6.30 pm Admission is by donation.
The season continues on December 17 with Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, Colleen Kattau and Jim Shaffer for The Hook Songwriter Series. Peter Mulvey will perform on the main stage on January 15th. You can find more information and videos at https://www.petermulvey.com/ or Peter Mulvey Music on Facebook.
The wheelchair accessible site is located at the McCrobie Civic Center at 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candlelit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID-related precautions, snacks and drinks will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-owned, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can be admitted to shows through a variety of tasks, from managing the soundboard to making popcorn. Students can also earn credits for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected]
When it comes to security protocols, the Music Hall will follow CDC, state and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by CNY theaters, which require proof of vaccination before admission to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, wearing a mask is compulsory except in a seated position. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
The concerts are made possible in part through funding from the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the New York Governor and Legislature. The other main supporters are the city of Oswego and the Shineman Foundation.
