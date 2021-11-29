





Kudla’s Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in Kudla to promote her son’s first film, “TADAP” Mangaluru: Kudla-based Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was in Mangaluru to promote the debut film of his son Ahan Shetty, director “TADAP” of Milan Luthria. Speaking to the media in Tulu, Suniel Shetty said, “It is always nice to be in my hometown where I can meet my relatives and friends, visit temples, scenic places and enjoy authentic Kudla cuisine. I am here to promote my son’s Hindi film, and I hope the moviegoers will support the film as you have all supported me all the time. The film which will be released on December 3, 2021 has a solid history and will be released worldwide. I am convinced that my son’s film will be successful since it has the blessing of the deities of Tulunadu ”.

“I visited my hometown, as well as Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Bappanadu and sought the blessings of Goddess Durgaparameshwari. Although Tadap with Ahan Shetty was ready a year ago, but due to a pandemic the release date has been delayed. People will love this movie on the big screen, which has an intense love story. Delayed by one year, Sajid Nadiadwala wanted to release the film on the big screen and its worldwide release is therefore scheduled for December 3. Big screens are like a common family. Such entertaining films should be seen on large screens. I am confident in people’s support for the film. Shetty added. Expressing the bliss of being in his hometown of Mangaluru, the actor said it was the love of the locals and the blessings of gods that helped him succeed in Bollywood. I am looking for the same support for my son, who did well in his first movie, he said and added that Ahan Shetty is one of the new age actors who work a lot on the acting that the scripts demand. . “It took me 25 years to understand a character but Ahan did a good job understanding his character in the movie, which is commendable. It feels good that our family is in the film industry. We love and discuss our work, which is a good thing, ”said Suneil Shetty. Also speaking, Ahan Shetty said that while he usually discusses work with his father, the latter has given him the freedom to do the tasks he loves. Tadap was my choice. I enjoyed his creation, he said and added that his father gave him space to learn from his mistakes. Asked about other sequels to his hit film Hera Pheri, Suniel Shetty said his son and the sons of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will be making sequels in which he could be seen as a father. “Tadap” is a romantic action movie starring newbie Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced under the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio banner. Like that: As Loading…

