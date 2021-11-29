Tim OLeary is back and Mayo’s boardrooms are going Hollywood again





In Woody Allens 1971 parody comedy Bananas, the film opens with legendary sports presenter Don Dunphy playing himself by staring unmoved into the camera, as he begins his show: Good Afternoon. Wide World of Sports can be found in the Republic of San Marcos where a live assassination was going to bring you on the spot. They are going to kill the president of this beautiful Latin American country and replace him with a military dictatorship. Everyone is about as excited and tense as they can get. The weather this Sunday afternoon is perfect and, if you come to join us, we witnessed a series of colorful riots that began with the bombing of the American Embassy, ​​a ritual as old as the city itself. . As a result, union leader Julio Doaz was dragged out of his home and beaten by an angry mob. It was one of the most exciting shows I have ever seen

Don then passes the baton to Howard Cossell, who enthusiastically recounts the assassination.

The scene came to my mind as I contemplated the upcoming Mayo County Council convention, an event that in recent times has seen elements of the Woody Allen spoof and the Banana Republic Rebellion. sprinkled like fairy dust. In the West, the drama in boardrooms is often as Hollywood as that in the arena, and that means something. Any hope that this year’s entry would go unnoticed has been shot down as the aforementioned president of San Marcos, with the post yesterday Business post of an interview with financial trader and Mayo superfan Tim OLeary, in which he laid bare his revamped manifesto for change in the county, dabbling in the air in the process. The upcoming convention was always likely to garner attention, regardless of OLearys Bobby Ewing’s return, but his needles drop at a strategic time is likely to cause some headaches for those wearing the blazers in Castlebar. Two years ago, OLeary and the County Council embarked on a rather brutal campaign of accusations and counter-charges, which resulted in OLeary opening a High Court case against Mayo asking the reimbursement of a payment of 150,000 he made to the board which he believes has not been used. for the purpose he entrusted to him (says Mayo County Council denied). Peace broke with the election of Liam Moffatt, a native of Crossmolina, as chairman of the county board, a move widely seen as progressive for an institution suffering from legacy issues and plagued by extreme financial strains. Moffatt was not part of the establishment, and as a former player and local businessman, hopes were high that he could diplomatically unite Mayo’s many soccer clans while leading, or at least maneuvering. , the county out of the financial quagmire made worse by debt owed to Croke Park for the redevelopment of McHale Park. Whatever the optimism that accompanied Moffat’s rise to power, no one in their right mind could have expected a drastic change in two years (two years fractured by the scourge of Covid-19 as well as by the pressures successive final appearances from across Ireland for senior Mayo footballers). Although he is widely credited with improving transparency, governance and professionalism in the functioning of the board, Moffatt announced last month that he would step down for just two years for a planned term of five years. Understandably, he’s had his critics, but few working in Mayo would dispute that his legacy will be progress, especially in the areas of financial stability, improving commercial reach, and the rather unsexy but hugely important field. mental health initiatives in Mayo clubs. . His reasons for resigning are personal, and with a young family he more than deserved the right to redefine his priorities. And so, as one man leaves the arena, another returns, revitalized by his brief absence, and ready to disrupt. Mainstream wisdom has always dictated that OLeary, who voluntarily vanished from the Mayo landscape in February 2020, would always make a dramatic comeback. It may have happened regardless of Moffats’ exit, but his return to the fray a week after a convention and the election of president will undoubtedly send feathers. In Barry J Whytes’ article, OLeary forensic describes his frustrations with the County Mayo board of directors and details his strategies for staging a San Marcos-style revolt (without the assassinations of course). OLeary told the Business Post that ahead of the 2019 County Board Convention in which Moffat was finally elected, he and his team of Tigers decided to go ahead and strategize to do the most harm. to the existing board of directors, which we hoped would create an opening for Moffatt. We retained the services of a leading public relations firm and devised a plan which was called Operation Scorched Earth. Operation Scorched Earth! No, you are not reading about the US Tet offensive in Vietnam, but about a GAA county convention. Remarkable stuff. All the more remarkable that OLeary is ready to divulge and say so openly what so far has only been whispered in snugs and speakeasies. His OLearys utterly disregard convention and protocol, the foundations of the traditional County Board structure, which make him such a compelling, if at times uncomfortable, character in the Mayo football landscape. It is not bound by the code of omerta which generally permeates the structures of large institutions. Who he offends in this pursuit seems to bother him little. How ready are good Mayo footballers to do laundry again, no matter how neat, released in public, will to some extent determine whether or not OLearys’ latest attempt to disrupt structures is successful. current and change the future. The fall shenanigans of discontent in 2019 left a bitter taste on all sides, but while Moffats’ tenure was largely conciliatory and positive, the fallout from All Ireland’s final loss to Tyrone this year recalled that many of the OLeary problems so aggressively exposed may still remain. All that is certain is that there will be a lot of drama. What a surprise, as they say to Garrymore, it was always like that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/arid-40754652.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos