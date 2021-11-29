The Villages Vacation Begins Well | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

Entertainment
Bruce Blanchette couldn’t decide which part of the Christmas tree lighting event at Lake Sumter Landing he liked the most on Saturday night, so he said he liked it all.
Bruce and his wife, Nadine, were joined along with their two neighbors, and the four were able to experience the magic of their first Tree Lighting Villages together.
Saturday’s event at Lake Sumter Landing was the first lighting ceremony of the season, kicking off the next few weeks of giving and celebrations.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Nadine said. “We moved here in July so this is our first time staying here and I can’t believe how big and active it is.”
The Blanchettes were seated in folding chairs just off the plaza and away from most of the pedestrians. Mike and Darla Brown were seated in chairs next to them, eating food from several of the vendors.
“We also moved to the village of St. Catherine in July,” said Mike. “And I don’t think it could be better between food, beer, dancing and music.”
Darla said the thing she looked forward to the most was the lighting of the tree, which was greeted with a wall of cheers, applause and Christmas carols.
Chalsi Cox, head of special events at The Villages Entertainment, said lighting events are by far the biggest events held by the department each year.
“About a week after the event ends, we are already talking about planning for next year,” she said. “We think about it all year round.
One of the things they make sure to do is find ways to make each event different. Cox said there are three tree lighting events and one menorah lighting event, they each have their own unique feeling to make sure people don’t have the same experience if they attend. every celebration.
Lake Sumter Landing had a “Coastal Christmas” theme, Cox said.
Participants circled the square to stop in front of more than 20 vendors and food trucks, or sit in a rope-bound seating area while watching bands like The Original Villages Belly Dancers and the Sweet n ‘ Sassy Line Dance Team move on the dance floor.
Johnny Wild & The Delights sang in between the numbers and got everyone to their feet as they waited for Santa and Mrs. Claus to light the tree.
The Green family said they may have just found a new tradition for themselves.
Shay and Josie Green, and their children Jaylen, 11, and Jamir, 1, spent the night eating at vendors and playing skee ball.
Shay said the family often attended events in the square, but this was their first time attending the Christmas celebration.
“The music is great and the path of the trees is beautiful,” she said. “It’s cool to start the holidays here, it really sets the mood.”
The night ended with more dancing, with couples and families strolling around the brightly lit tree.
Cox said the fact that the tree is the event finale symbolizes the start of the holiday season.
“This is the biggest tree lighting event in years,” she said. “All night long people have been complimenting us or thanking us for our hard work, and it’s really wonderful to know that our efforts are worth it.”
