



After a good start of Rs. 5 crores, Antim: The Final Truth recorded a good trend in collections over the opening weekend, with the three-day total now standing at Rs. 18 crore. After collecting Rs. 5.50 cr. Saturday the film has reaped collections in the range of Rs. 7.50 to 7.75 cr. on day 3, which represents a jump of about 50% from the first day. Antim is not a conventional Salman Khan movie, but more than a vehicle led by Aayush Sharma with the skillful support of Salman’s shoulder. And his presence greatly boosted the collections because without him the opening weekend would have been under Rs. 3 crores. He is not the protagonist but someone who leads the film in a role that completes the thread of this gangster drama. The weekend numbers are good for the film considering factors like – clash, Covid, and starcast – and now it all comes down to the crucial Monday test. Collections in Rs. 3 cr. range will be a result just for Antim: The Final Truthbecause that would give the film a platform to scale well on weekdays as well and show a figure of Rs for the first week. 30 cr. A success tag for Antim would come around the Rs. 50 crore mark over the longer term. The speech on the ground of Antim is on the positive side and the weekend trend reflects word of mouth. Expectations were low for the film, and the weekend’s collections were a pleasant surprise. The cheapest fairing for Antim is Maharashtra, followed by Delhi and Gujarat. Simple screens, which were low for the first two days, finally showed the business leap on Sunday, kicking into action. The opening weekend of Antim is the second biggest in the last 20 months after Rohit Shetty’s cop, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. More pages: Antim – The Final Truth Box Office Collection, Antim – The Final Truth Movie Review

