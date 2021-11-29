Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor at this time





Actor and author Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he would not be running for governor of Texas at this time, after months of debating whether he would run for the job. In a video Posted on Twitter and Instagram, Mr McConaughey, 52, said running for governor is a path of humility and inspiration to ponder. It is also a path that I choose not to take at this time, he said. Mr McConaugheys’ announcement came about two weeks before the deadline for nominations for the Texas primary, and about two weeks after Beto ORourke, former congressman from El Paso and Democratic presidential candidate from 2020, announced his candidacy for office against Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. Mr McConaugheys’ announcement also came weeks after coming to everyone’s attention for saying he would not impose vaccines on young children because he would like more information, adding that in his outbreak, we are slowing vaccinations, even before Covid.

Instead of running for governor, McConaughey said, he would continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that are leaders, institutions that create pathways for people to succeed in life and organizations. whose mission is to serve and strengthen confidence, while also generating prosperity. It’s the American dream, he says. And the policies? The good guys can help us get where we need to go. Yes, but let’s be clear: they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do it for ourselves. Asked if he would run for governor in an October interview on the New York Times Sway podcast, Mr McConaughey said he was learning more about politics and measuring whether the politics was an embassy for me that would be most useful to me, to my family, to as many people in my life moving forward. I like to measure things before I participate, he said on the podcast. And you must participate before you participate. Mr. McConaughey is known for roles in films such as Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2014. Last year he published a memoir, Greenlights.

Mr McConaughey had not previously indicated whether he would run for governor as a Republican or a Democrat. Mr Abbott, who has served as governor since 2014, is running for a third term in a state where no Democrats have won a statewide election since 1994. In a poll released last week by The morning news from Dallas and the University of Texas at Tyler, voters said they would be more likely to support Mr McConaughey than Mr ORourke by almost 2 to 1. In a hypothetical three-way general election contest, Mr. Abbott was the favorite with 37 percent of the vote, followed by Mr. McConaughey with 27 percent and Mr. ORourke with 26 percent. Ten percent of voters in the poll wanted someone else.

