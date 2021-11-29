Tara Sutaria: When I entered Bollywood, I didn’t know anyone, but I made some amazing friends





She had a dreamy debut with Dharma Productions Year 2 student, and since then Tara Sutaria has slowly and firmly secured her place in the industry. Her second film, Marjaavaan, was a commercial success, and now the young actress is preparing for her third release, Tadap. Tara, who had no connection to Bollywood, feels she has a sense of belonging to the industry. She says, “When I came to Bollywood, I didn’t know anyone. It’s a very different world. But I have made some amazing friends who will stay close to me. Fortunately, my first film had Ananya (Panday) and Tiger (Shroff), who became very good friends with me during the period of our film. I have created my own equations and my own rapport with everyone and have felt a much warmer sense of belonging, as you said, over the past year and a half. Personally, I grew up and came out of my shell. “ The official Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100, Tadap also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty. Tara is aware that the film will be presented as the launch pad for the starkid. “He completely deserves all the attention. He really shines in the movie. At the same time, my character is really strong and powerful and cannot be silenced. We all worked really hard on the film, so we have the utmost confidence in both of our roles, ”she said. Ask her how she views the competition and Tara explains: “Everyone keeps talking about it but I don’t feel any competition with my contemporaries. I don’t think any of us feel that way. I grew up with strong women in my house who were open-minded and there was never any competition. Today we all have a lot of room to fit in and there is no reason for us to compete. We are all such different female personalities and are drawn into such different skill sets that there is no room for competition. We prefer to celebrate differences rather than compete. “ On the job front, she will team up with Tiger again in Heropanti 2 and will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. “Tiger and I started where we left off in SOTY 2. We kept in touch and he’s one of my closest friends. We had a lot of fun shooting for the movie,” she says, adding that working on Ek Villain Returns was a rewarding experience. “Arjun and I had a great camaraderie and we really nurtured each other. I also sing my own songs in the movie, so it’s something that I’m really passionate about. I really gelled with Mohit sir (director Mohit Suri). There’s John sir in the movie that I used to visit when I was a kid. I never imagined that I would work in a movie with him, ”she adds. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

