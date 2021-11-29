“I don’t want two Salman Khans”: what the actor told his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma during Antim





Antim is a heavy title to have for your second film. For Aayush Sharma, this is quite a change considering that her first film had the light and sparkling title of Loveyatri. Yes, the one that rhymes with Navratri. Aayush shares screen space with Salman khan in the movie. Aayush calls it a tough movie for him because he never wanted to abuse it on screen.

Antim has been a three year journey we have waited day in and day out for and the movie is finally out. I’m just waiting for it to be out of my system. People loved the trailer, and there’s so much more going on in the movie, so I’m very excited for everyone to watch the movie, my first foray into the action, I’m just waiting to see how people look. react, says Aayush. Given the focus on action in Antim, is this where he wants to go in the future? I like all genres, I enjoyed the action in Antim. But, for me, I don’t want to categorize myself in any area at this point, even though I like the action. I have more fun on the days when I have to shoot action scenes, there is no more excitement than doing action. I would stick to the action for sure, but I would also continue to experiment. I want to make a comedy film, maybe romantic comedies too. The only criterion should be that it’s a good script, a good story. “Bohot mushkil se body bani hai” (I worked really hard for this body), so I want to take full advantage of it. Aayush calls Antim a dark movie. It’s a very dark movie, and I knew it. It’s a kind of film that breaks an actor. I remember there was a point in the early days of filming the movie where Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir wanted me to abuse even when it wasn’t part of the movie. I wasn’t convinced that my character needed to abuse. So I told Mahesh sir that I cannot abuse the screen. But he asked me to go on and do it, for my performance. It took me about four hours to start abusing vehemently. It was my breaking point. He said it was all behind the camera and it would never come out, but I had to do it anyway to start talking and thinking like my character would, get into the character’s state of mind. Because Rahulia is violent, and since I was playing him, I couldn’t judge him! After that, there were times when I decided that I wouldn’t judge my actions in this movie. If I have to be brutal to the character, I am. Antim was more difficult for Salman Bhai than for me, he has never made such a dark film. He’s never ventured into a movie that’s a bit of a dark area, he’s made movies where he’s loved by the masses. It’s a very realistic movie, Mahesh sir wanted that if there is a slap in the movie, that slap must be real. It was very clear that in its director no one is flying through the air, everything we do here is realistic and robust. He didn’t want larger-than-life footage. I could play Rahulia because I’m not the protagonist, I don’t have to always be the right guy in this movie. He’s a very real character, we’re all gray. Just because he’s a negative character doesn’t mean he’s negative with everyone. You might be dominant, but in life you could be a sweet guy, maybe with your love interest. Although Salman hasn’t made a film noir, he’s been the action hero Bollywood has loved for years. So, did he give Aayush any comments or advice? Aayush shares, In action he has always been involved. In stunts and fight sequences, he was always there to make sure it looked genuine and powerful. But in other scenes, he never got involved. The first time I did a scene, I asked him what it was like. And he asked me not to ask him and to ask the director instead. Because, ‘If I tell you how it was, I’ll say it from my perspective or how I would have done it, because I’m an actor myself. So I’ll always end up telling you what I’ll do, and in the end you’ll start ape me, and I don’t want two Salmans. It is detrimental for you to be another Salman. You just need to be yourself and create a distinct opportunity for yourself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/i-dont-want-two-salman-khans-what-actor-told-brother-in-law-aayush-sharma-during-antim-7640779/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos