Hollywood Christmas Parade returns to limelight after pandemic hiatus Press Telegram

Santa will be on the red carpet before the start of the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The carpet also features five parade hosts: Dean Cain, Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams. (Photo courtesy of Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Nate Truman’s Star Car Club will be taking photos on Sunday, November 28, 2021 before the start of the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade. (Photo courtesy of Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

LAPD Officer Johnnie Johnson, Senior Officer Brian Oliver, Sgt. Chadcostello and Senior Senior Officer Paul Jordan on Sunday November 28, 2021 (Photographer Axel Coster, contributing photographer)

Hollywood’s long-running Christmas Parade, a holiday tradition in Southern California, truly resumed on Sunday, November 28, after being canceled last year during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year, public health officials gave the parade the green light, but warned parade participants to beware of the coronavirus era and to wear face coverings.

Organized in support of the Toys for Tots initiative of the United States Marines, the event will bring together 5,000 people, including VIP attendees, marching bands and a four-story balloon similar to the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade . Participated.

CBS Talk Parade Grand Marshal Sheryl Underwood said she was very excited to support the efforts of Toys for Tots.

“What you really want is for every kid to get up in the morning and have a toy,” Underwood said. “It allows them to believe and dream, especially more than ever. “

The 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade will take you to Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo: Axel Koester, contributing photographer).

State Assembly Member Maria Elena Durazo will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Accelerator Coster, contributing photographer).

City Council member Kevin de Leon will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo: Axel Koester, contributing photographer).

A marching band from Miracosta High School in Manhattan Beach will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo: Axel Koester, contributing photographer).

The Miracosta High School Marching Band, conducted by Joel Carlson, will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Axel Costa, contributing photographer).

A marching band from Miracosta High School in Manhattan Beach will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 28, 2021 (Photo: Axel Koester, contributing photographer).

The Milton High School Marching Band will attend the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 28, 2021 as they descend Hollywood Boulevard (Photo: Axel Koester, contributing photographer).

Underwood, president and CEO of William Lomas, a Toys for Toys organization, and Vice Admiral James B. Raster of the US Marine Corps received the Toys for Toys Excellence from the City of Los Angeles. A special commendation certificate was awarded for the support provided. ..

Besides Underwood, celebrity hosts for this year’s show include CHiP star Erik Estrada, travel host Laura McKenzie, TV superman Dean Cain, actress Elizabeth Stanton and talk show host. Included was Montel Williams.

The parade traveled a 3.2-mile U-shaped route through the Hollywood area, showing performances by the United States Marine Corps Orchestra, several local dance academies and a marching band of high school.

Another interesting feature of the parade is the more than 250 novelties and cars featured in classic films. The most notable are Back to the Future Delorean, James Bond’s Aston Martin Vanquish, Die Another Day and Scooby Do Mystery Machine Van.

An Idaho potato truck with two-deck, two-ton potatoes also appeared.

Perhaps the most anticipated participant of the parade was, of course, Santa Claus himself.

St. Nick said it was very exciting to see all of the children and their families come back to the parade route this year.

“When I sit down and look at my family, the most emotional moment is seeing all the little children on the sidewalk in front of me,” he said. “They know I’m waving directly to them, and it’s really nice to see their faces light up knowing that Santa has chosen them.”

Danny Trejo, moving to a side life as a restaurant owner and philanthropist from the San Fernando Valley who built his tough tough career, was thrilled that the parade returned.

“I’m from Los Angeles and have been here the entire time,” Trejo said. “And it’s always on the menu. It was great. And participating in it is such an honor.

The Christmas parade has only been canceled a few times since its inception in 1928.

Authorities initially decided to oppose holding live events for a pandemic from 1942 to 1944, the height of WWII.

Authorities urged spectators to enjoy this year’s comeback last week, but remember to take precautions as COVID has not gone away. Local coronavirus statistics have been almost stable over the past few weeks, but over the weekend Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed they were monitoring new variants of Omicron detected in Africa, in Europe and Canada over the weekend. Concerns rekindled.

“Twenty months after a very difficult time, it will serve as the backdrop for the beloved holiday tradition here in Los Angeles again this weekend for all of us the 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade.” Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O’Farrell said last week that Borough 13 includes Hollywood. The LA County Department of Health added that it recommends wearing masks outside in a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

“Over 10,000 people will be watching this parade directly,” said O’Farrell. “Now let’s take these precautions. Everyone, we are starting to come out of this pandemic. So let’s get out there and take the necessary precautions to avoid further epidemics. “

On Sunday, a group of parade participants who traveled to Los Angeles from Washington, DC, said they accidentally entered the parade route.

“We just wanted to travel here a bit to see the stars,” said Carolina Filippi. “But we can’t wait to see what happens.”

The festival will air on Friday, December 17 on the CW network as a two-hour special.

City News Service contributed to this report